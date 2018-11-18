League reports
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: Happy Sacs BC 2,885-Got Handicap 1,021. Men: Darald Holm 754-300. Women: Ashley Zilmer 653-239, Jennifer Thurm 606, Robin Thomas 224.
SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Strike Force 3,049-Sandbagger 1,062. Men: Troy Fuller 699-289, Scott Holman 674-264, Donnie Meyer 650-236. Women: Christine Holman 602-258.
BIRDS-N-BEES -- Team: Horn Toads 2,125-732. Men: Jack Brandt 644-224, Zach Thomsen 616-255, Ivan Brandt 599, Bradley Brandt 217.
