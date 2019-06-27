Clip art bowling

League reports

GAMBLERS MIXED -- Team: TJG 2,037, SMA 721. Men: Mick Hackbarth 719-270, Gabe Bartlett 704-269, Tom Venter 543-238. Women: Amber Simpson 573-222, Sarah Peverill 426-164, Emilea Waller 319.

