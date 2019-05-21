agate Bowling: League reports May 21, 2019 Updated 7 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save League reports 3 'N 1 SCRATCH -- Men: Dennis Marquart 751-268, 257, Todd Terhune 672, Ron Dennler 658-258, Dennis Washington 663-257, 255. Women: Judy Toepfer 534, Chris Laufwan 214. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Waterloo police officer arrested for OWI following crash Couple arrested for leaving Iowa amid DHS investigation UPDATE: Trade war fuels Deere cuts Cedar Falls business receives bomb threat Chicago Police: Pregnant woman slain; baby cut from womb still alive View All Promotions promotion spotlight ENTRIES CLOSE MONDAY: Win up to $1,000 when you enter the 2018 Destinations Photo Contest! promotion 30 Years of Cedar Falls Main St. Print Ads Ad Vault 160963-1.pdf 12 hrs ago Ad Vault 160988-1.pdf 10 hrs ago Ad Vault HOROSCOPE 23 hrs ago Ad Vault Now Hiring - Sports Strip ad May 19, 2019 Blackhawk Engineering, Inc. 118 Blackhawk Lane, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-266-2681 Website Ad Vault 160872-1.pdf May 17, 2019 Ad Vault 161001-1.pdf 10 hrs ago Education Haircare & Skincare Products 23 hrs ago Capri College 2323 Crossroads Blvd, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-234-2600 Website Ad Vault Earn up to 7x more interest May 19, 2019 MidwestOne Bank 3110 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo, IA 50702 1-319-232-5513 Website Ad Vault 160996-1.pdf 10 hrs ago Community BCHC Jesup Family Medicine May 19, 2019 Buchanan County Health Center Long Term Care 1600 1st St E, Independence, IA 50644 319-332-0905 Website
