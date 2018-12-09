League reports
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Here 4 The Beer 2,820-962. Men: Darald Holm 759-299, Dan Schuler 719-279, Tyler Backes 682-252, Tim Linderman 670-258, Logan Graham 269. Women: Jen Smith 577-225, Jennifer Thurm 557-224.
MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: 3DIC 2,914-Sandbaggers 1,098. Men: Scott Holman 726-277, 237, Rob Walker 680-231, Steve Retterath 630-232.
BIRDS-N-BEES -- Men: Zach Thomsen 656-238, Bradley Brandt 643-243, Jack Brandt 614-234, Kyle Brandt 235, Ivan Brandt 235.
