League report

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: 4 Amigos 2,745-979. Men: Tim Linderman 687, Tyler Backes 662, Gery Brinker 268, Jon Nehl 265. Women: Jen Thurm 601-226, Danielle Holm 206.

MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: A Holes 3,246-1,097. Men: Will Stover 799-300, 251, Adam Jarchow 645-267.

