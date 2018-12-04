League reports
CLASSIC -- Team: Cadillac XBC 3,559-1,250. Men: Dave Gerst 690-258, Keith Wright 668-247, Damian Gilbert 664, Ed Feese 244. Women: Lori Shannon 510-184.
LADIES CLASSIC -- Women: Angi Fangman 671-279, Cindy Miller 549-201, Denise Glenny 500-201, Faye Graham 225.
VALLEY PARK -- Men: James Picken 731-251, Shan DeBower 719-247, Mark King 706-246. Women: Molly Vogt 567-221, Emily McCauley 435-181, Barb Bruno 427.
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Team: Morning Doves 2,051-707. Men: Ron Nelson 511-174, Tom Jackson 507-178, Jerry Hahn 500-176. Women: Karla Harn 517-184, Sharon Heiser 441-169, Madonna Swehla 400-149.
SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Werkmeister-Spears-Wilson 1,759-614. Men: Greg Wilson 671-235, Mike Fink 659-231, Cy Burlage 611-224.
