League reports
WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Team: Will Take 9 3,256-We 5 1,164. Women: Trina Lemon 555-202, Emily Wolfe 202. Men: Brent Geiger 556-238.
WATERFALLS -- Team: Team 2 3,684-1,281. Men: Brandon Steen 738-269, 254, Brad Jipson 732-256, 256, Stephen Schneiders 707-265, Art Winker 667-254, Jim Junk 663, Kurt Krull 655-255, Travis Busch 652. Women: Candace Newman 634-246, Shelly Hamer 628.
SATELLITE -- Team: Bridges Senior Living 2,527-888. Women: Theresa Allen 499-192, Mandi Loudermilk 474, Loretta Wander 470-179, Joyce Halverson 189.
AMF -- Men: Brad Wyant 694-236, Chad Martinez 686-300, Ryan Wilson 673-235. Women: Dana Homolar 684-259, Chelsea Moran Lellig 532-208, Katie Boyle 200.
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Roadrunners 2,706-Happy Shots 943. Men: Don Pearce 564-212, Terry Lange 546-198, Otto Leinhard 488-209. Women: Myra Seichter 448-166, Sandy Krenz 424-174, Nancy Tibbetts 405-139.
AFTERNOON DELIGHT -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 1,877-Magnificent 3 663. Women: Norma Gronwoldt 491-180, Lori Littlefield 463-171, Jacque Hauser 458, Karen Hintz 180.
SENIOR STARS I -- Team: Gemini 2,096-713. Women: Alice Thompson 553-198, Sharon Kendall 524-243, Kathy Auringer 513-197. Men: Howard Durnin 656-254, Tom Kendall 641-235, Les Aldrich 595, Darrell Groth 236.
