League reports
MONDAY ELITE DOUBLES -- Men: Eric Smith 507-196, Michael Buehner 502-181, Andy Aries 493, Scott Holman 198. Women: Abbie Williams 501-173, Christine Holman 441, Baili Girkin 486-168, Jennifer Weber 178.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: 9 Pins 2,559-914. Women: Pam McManemy 486-180, 171, Dianne Pearson 400, Janet Hansen 390-149. Men: Ron Dennler 581-245, Dennis Kruger 567-209, Joe Blagg 542-200.
Friday
SENIOR WEEKEND WARRIORS 19 -- Team: 2 Does, 1 Buck 1,930-2 Roosters, 1 Chick 650. Men: Don Pearce 601-210, 201, Mark King 514-180, Dave Laird 493-193. Women: Karla Harn 471-173, Suzy Brooks 395-162, Lori Littlefield 370-143.
