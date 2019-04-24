Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR STARS II -- Team: Sagittarius 1,952-Venus 765. Women: Judy Toepfer 549-213, Connie Graham 548-202, Jo Engel 501-184. Men: Merlyn Thompson 604-265, Dennis Maurer 572-231, Cy Burlage 567, Mike Eldridge 227.

WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Women: Heather Barth 610-233, Roberta Sands 561-224. Men: Jim Kremer 624-233.

