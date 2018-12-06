Try 1 month for 99¢
Thursday's results

MASTERS/STORM -- Texas Roadhouse 3,514-1,202. Zach Beschorner 770-268. 268. Nathan Wright 762-300, 268. Gordy Kilpatrick 732. Cam Satterlee 718. Walt Tournier 717. Shawn Walther 712-289. Jimmy Howard 707. Doug Zilmer 700. Andy Buelow 269. Shannon Buchan 268. Craig Pals 268. Women: Nicole Nelson 707. Amber Simpson 290. 

CEDAR -- Mallon Construction 3,584-1,244. Men: Josh Peverill 704-265. Women: Chelsea Friedley 453-185. 

INDEPENDENT -- Smitty's Bar 3,697. John Deery Motor 1,241. Men: Josh Robert 766-279. Nathan Johnson 749-290. Bob McCalley 738-279. Eric Smith 700. Mike Goldsmith 679. Emmett Tragord 723-280. Jeff Johnson 692. Women: Jen Smith 651-243. 

MAPLE LEAGUE -- Richelieu Foods 2,656-917. Denise Glenny 534-198. Nicki Thomas 520. Pam St. John 516-201. Marty Schoephoerster 199. 

MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Baby Bowlers 2,101-748. Women: Gloria Hill 550. Amy Goodwin 542-200. Connie Broell 508. Heidi Brey 210. Connie Rommel 205. Men: Bob Anderson 588-220. Steve Lehman 578-211. Dave Goodwin 511-192. 

VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,706-582. Men: George Meeks 659-243. Keegan Siggins 635. Bill Henricksen 626-246. Jim Nelson 254. Women: Sarah McChane 611-214. Sara Siggins 561-204. Kesha Bean 468-185. 

HI HOPES -- Happy Bowlers 1,841. Weekend Warriors 640. Men: Daryl Drew 569-213. James Waller 539-200. Tom Venter 490. Jon Schell 192. Women: Amy Drew 387-140. Donna Swanson 363-138. Sally Drew 321. Crystal Welch 127. 

SWINGING SENIORS -- Men: Howard Coffin 555-194. Mel Gardner 494-183. Darrell Groth 460-169. Women: Dianne Pearson 435-160. Jan Miller 365-144. Jeanne Buss 331-118. 

MINOR -- Women: Candace Newman 621-225, 215. Courtney Wilson 606-225. Men: Matt Magnall 269.  

