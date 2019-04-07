agate Bowling: League reports Apr 7, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save League report MAPLE SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Idiots and Geeks 2,965-993. Men: Jeff Mackie 672-226, Scott Holman 623-241, Ronald Holmes 605-236. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Spillville man’s joke-filled obit gets worldwide notice Father's bizarre behavior before Fairbank slaying detailed Independence man arrested for sexual abuse of a woman 3 times Drug theft led to stabbing of Walker man, court told Man arrested for break-ins at medical offices promotion Salute to Nurses 2018 promotion Prairie Wind Print Ads Ad Vault Stop Shop Roll Apr 7, 2019 Ad Vault Sunday 4x15 Apr 7, 2019 Skarlis I Holding Co. 4521 University, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-277-5010 Ad Vault half Page Obits Apr 7, 2019 Black Hawk Memorial 5325 University Avenue, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-232-4332 Website Ad Vault 157893-1.pdf Apr 3, 2019 Ad Vault ad April Apr 7, 2019 Waterloo Regional Airport 2790 Livingston Lane, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-291-4483 Ad Vault Mercy One SC x 18 Ad IO 23441-4 Apr 7, 2019 Mercy - Strategic America 6600 WESTOWN PARKWAY SUITE 100, West Des Moines, IA 50266 515-453-2000 Ad Vault Mortgage Ad Apr 3, 2019 Farmers State Bank 1009 Peoples Sq, Waterloo, IA 50702 319-827-1050 Website Heat Front Page - First Impressions Apr 7, 2019 Gubbels One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning 3173 Titan Trail, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-505-8769 Currently Open Website Ad Vault Business Service Directory - April 7 & 9 Apr 7, 2019 Ad Vault VCE Strip Ad Apr 7, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.