Bowling: League reports

League reports
Tuesday's results
SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Fink-Beschorner-Wilson 2,117-716. Mike Fink 751-264. Greg Wilson 731-257. Tim Lake 632-226. Leo Beschorner 635-238. Tom Kendall 626-227. Keith Wright 620-213. Jerri Casillas 601-210.
SENIOR SUNRISE -- Asters 2,103-737. Men: Ron Nelson 538-220. Phil Richter 488-174. Darrell Taylor 451. Roger Heiser 188. Women: Madonna Swehla 413-143. Linda Schrader 389-152. Laura Fry 372-167
CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Where to Put It 1,794. Jim Lin 638. Heidi Biddle 543-228. Sue Neeel 484. Lisa Lamb 460-193. Tasha Ennenga 208.
CLASSIC -- Pregler Prop. 3,715. HSM 1,286. Darren Wellman 720-285. Rick Miller 705-258. Alec Corson 683-276. Women: Abbie Williams 603-218.
