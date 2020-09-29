 Skip to main content
Bowling: League reports
Tuesday's results

SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Fink-Beschorner-Wilson 2,117-716. Mike Fink 751-264. Greg Wilson 731-257. Tim Lake 632-226. Leo Beschorner 635-238.  Tom Kendall 626-227. Keith Wright 620-213. Jerri Casillas 601-210.

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Asters 2,103-737.  Men: Ron Nelson 538-220.  Phil Richter 488-174.  Darrell Taylor 451. Roger Heiser 188. Women: Madonna Swehla 413-143. Linda Schrader 389-152.  Laura Fry 372-167

CADILLAC SUNDOWNERS -- Where to Put It 1,794.  Jim Lin 638. Heidi Biddle 543-228. Sue Neeel 484. Lisa Lamb 460-193.  Tasha Ennenga 208.

CLASSIC -- Pregler Prop.  3,715. HSM 1,286.  Darren Wellman 720-285. Rick Miller 705-258.  Alec Corson 683-276.  Women: Abbie Williams 603-218.

