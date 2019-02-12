League reports
CLASSIC -- Team: BDI 3,800-1,307. Men: Justin Weber 756-299, Darrin Wellman 750-268, Cory Clinton 749-268, Stan Halverson 749-268, Marcus Boyland 727, Dave Gerst 716-268, Shannon Buchan 706, Mike Shannon 700, Keith Wright 288.
