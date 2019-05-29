Clip art bowling

SPRING FLING -- Team: Moody Blues 2,001-684. Women: Kathy Anders 463-176, Myra Seichter 432-145, Lana Schmitz 405-155. Men: Mark King 535-191, Rex King 481-202, Dave Laird 442-162.

