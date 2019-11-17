Clip art bowling

League reports

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: 3 Ladies and a Gent 2,808-982. Men: Darald Holm 700-290, Ryan Swartz 693-265, Tim Horsfall 677, Paul Jungen II 279. Women: Robin Thomas 625-218, Ashley Zilmer 216.

SUNSET -- Team: Pot Stirrers 2,166-Sandbaggers 778. Men: Phillip Powell 712-277, Ronald Holmes 652-235, Adam Jarchow 547, Scott Holman 214. Women: Tasha Ennega 526-196, Jenifer Frost 484-200, Kyla Boege 482-171.

BIRDS 'N BEES -- Team: Night Hawk 2,117-734. Men: Jack Brandt 585-224, Dan Wheeler 584, Ryan Soldwisch 581-217, Ivan Brandt 215. Women: Linda Wheelock 430.

