Bowling: League reports

League reports
Monday's results
ELITE DOULBES -- Men: Shannon Buchan 623-267. AJ Peters 575-244. Larry Edler 560-210. Women: Nichole DePaul 553-189. Abbie Williams 507-239.
ELITE DOUBLES YOUTH -- Chris Fordyce 506-193. Matthew Edler 480-165. Ryan Venem 462-178.
SENIOR FANTASTICS -- Goof Balls 1,976-689. Women: Bonnie Schoenfield 465-172. Jo Engel 453. Kathy Anders 448. Pam McManemy 167. Maureen Epperson 163. Men: Joe Blagg 530-208. Rick Hardee 448-179. Rex King 437-172.
Tuesday’s results
3-N-1 SCRATCH – Ward Lange 721-255. Adam Ramsey 689. Cody Wrigth 673 Ryan Wilson 663. Larry Edler 653. Tom Venter 267. Mike Roofe 267.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!