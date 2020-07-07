You are the owner of this article.
Bowling: League reports
BOWLING
Clip art bowling

Monday's results

ELITE DOULBES -- Men: Shannon Buchan 623-267. AJ Peters 575-244. Larry Edler 560-210. Women: Nichole DePaul 553-189. Abbie Williams 507-239.

ELITE DOUBLES YOUTH -- Chris Fordyce 506-193. Matthew Edler 480-165. Ryan Venem 462-178. 

SENIOR FANTASTICS -- Goof Balls 1,976-689. Women: Bonnie Schoenfield 465-172. Jo Engel 453. Kathy Anders 448. Pam McManemy 167. Maureen Epperson 163. Men: Joe Blagg 530-208. Rick Hardee 448-179. Rex King 437-172.

Tuesday’s results

3-N-1 SCRATCH – Ward Lange 721-255. Adam Ramsey 689. Cody Wrigth 673 Ryan Wilson 663. Larry Edler 653. Tom Venter 267. Mike Roofe 267.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

