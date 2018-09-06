League reports
MASTERS/STORM -- Team: Texas Roadhouse 3,426-1,193. Men: Troy Fuller 801-289, 279, Shawn Walther 764-300, Gordy Kilpatrick 761-279, Nathan Wright 743-279, Andy Buelow 723-255, Rich Eighme 703-259, Shan DeBower 266, Kevin Walker 266, Todd Terhune 259, Adam Jarchow 258, Dustin Ginther 256. Women: Nicole Nelson 644.
CEDAR -- Team: Del's Auto 3,758-1,272. Men: Ed Feese 669, Andrew Christensen 253. Women: Emily Wolf 564-224.
INDEPENDENT -- Team: Smitty's Bar 3,571-1,257. Men: Josh Kullen 691-245, Jeff Johnson 690-245, Gery Brinker 685-242. Women: Jen Smith 533-180, Angi Fangman 520-210, Lindsey Smedley 516-206.
MAPLE -- Team: Mallon Construction 2,646-909. Women: Pam St. John 505, Denise Glenny 465, Tracy McChane 463, Virginia Johnson 178, Karen Bossom 173, Pam Turner 172.
MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Team: Who Cares 1,948-In Dog Beers 726. Women: Amy Goodwin 540-187, Connie Rommel 538-187, Carol Eichelberger 475-189. Men: Brian Goodwin 552-211, Dave Goodwin 526-206, Steve Lehman 481, Bob Anderson 198.
VP3P -- Team: The Broken Record 1,526-544. Men: Keegan Siggins 589-237, George Meeks 537-201, Bill Henriksen 531-209. Women: Sarah McChane 513-193, Tami Prien 449-157, Toni Burcham 383-141, Kesha Bean 141.
SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Snappers 2,588-Gutter Dusters 892. Men: Mel Gardner 499-190, Darrell Groth 461-165, Howard Coffin 458, Arnie Swanson 160. Women: Dianne Pearson 447-164, Ruby Wegener 331-117, Ann Weichert 260, Carol Faber 95.
