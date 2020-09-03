Bowling: League reports

League reports
Thursday’s results
CEDAR – John’s Auto Bopdy 3,671-1,285. Jim Cameron 719-277. Josh Peverill 719. Art Jacobs 278.
MAPLE – Fran’s Pro Shop 2,635-943. Pam St. John 543. Rita Kehoe 523-193. Erin Frahm 518-206. Tanya Geer 220.
MAPLE MERCHENTS MIXED – FTP 2,070-712. Women: Amy Goodwin 560-200. Carol Eichelberger 497-203. Barb Grapp 518-194. Men: Steve Retterath 637-233. Brian Goodwin 620-234. Chad Goodwin 548. Dave Goodwin 213.
SWINGING SENIORS – Gutter Dusters 2,654-928. Women: Jan Miller 515-155. Ann Weichert 359-125. Carol Faber 339-132. Men: Matt Spiegel529-200. Darrell Groth 522-200. Arnie Swanson 476-170. Roger Duffy 174.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!