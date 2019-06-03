League reports
SENIOR FANTASTICS -- Team: 3 Roses and A Thorn 2,568-9 Pins 903. Women: Dianne Pearson 395, Kathy Anders 395-147, Janet Hansen 390-155, Julie Laird 135, Diane Smith 135. Men: Dennis Kruger 594-215, 202, Ron Dennler 550-246, Dave Laird 516-192.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.