League reports
SENIOR CLASSIC I -- Team: Burlage-Maurer-Wilson 1,845-675. Men: Greg Wilson 730-277, Ed Feese 710-246, Brian Werkmeister 605-247.
MEN'S CLASSIC -- Team: All-State Rental 3,610-OP 1,311. Men: Eric Smith 740-267, Damian Gilbert 711-279, Shannon Buchan 687, Zach Beschorner 288, Darrin Wellman 279, Brian Cox 256. Women: Jen Thurm 605-234.
