Clip art bowling

League reports

MASTERS/STORM -- Team: GIBA 3,120-1,069. Men: Troy Fuller 765-256, 255, 254, Greg Engelkes 711-257, Shan DeBower 695, Justin Weber 686, Andy Buelow 685-259, Rich Gronowski 265.

CEDAR -- Team: Bosh Rentals 3,716-1,371. Men: Darrin Wellman 743, Brian Cox 279.

INDEPENDENT -- Team: New York Life 3,546-1,219. Men: Jason Freeman 707-247, Nathan Johnson 687-255, Greg Wilson 686-258. Women: Jen Smith 568-226, Kari Stabenow 505.

MAPLE -- Team: Fran's Pro Shop 2,645-897. Women: Connie Graham 533-182, Erin Frahm 506, Pam St. John 492, Nicki Thomas 182, Karen Bossom 175.

MAPLE MERCHANTS MIXED -- Team: Who Cares 2,125-737. Women: Amy Goodwin 635-235, Carol Eichelberger 526-187, Sue Neebel 489, Debbie Lehman 180. Men: Steve Retterath 659-246, Steve Lehman 543-209, Moe Morgan 539, Bryan Guthrie 202.

VP3P -- Team: Livin On A Spare 1,758-595. Men: Keith Gruis 816-279, Keegan Siggins 597-243, Bill Henriksen 570, Paul Avis 211. Women: Pam Eckhoff 493-184, Sarah McChane 493-173, Sara Siggins 471-175.

SWINGING SENIORS -- Team: Robins 2,592-904. Men: Darrell Groth 562-202, Mel Gardner 499-183, Arnie Swanson 457-180. Women: Jeanne Buss 357-132, Dianne Pearson 334-128, Jan Miller 313, Ann Weichert 118.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments