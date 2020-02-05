Bowling: League reports

League reports
Late Tuesday
MEN'S CLASSIC -- Hawkeye Sheetmetal 3,716. Community Motors 1,301. Men: Andy Buelow 748-279, 258. Damian Gilbert 716-268. Brian Cox 710-267. Micky Hackbarth 706-257. Kevin Peverill 681-259. Ben Trueg 679-250. Bud Thurm 259. Mike Cameron 256. Women: Jen Thurm 559-194.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Jim Nelson
Sports Reporter
Sports reporter for The Courier
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today