Bowling: League reports
BOWLING

Bowling: League reports

League reports

Late Tuesday

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Hawkeye Sheetmetal 3,716. Community Motors 1,301. Men: Andy Buelow 748-279, 258. Damian Gilbert 716-268. Brian Cox 710-267. Micky Hackbarth 706-257. Kevin Peverill 681-259. Ben Trueg 679-250. Bud Thurm 259. Mike Cameron 256. Women: Jen Thurm 559-194. 

