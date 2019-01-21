League reports
MONDAY ELKS 18 -- Team: The Other Place 3,509-North Star Realtors 1,221. Men: Nathan Wright 802-287, 269, Shan DeBower 768-299, Jacob Boleyn 756-278, Scott Holman 727-269, 254, Jeffrey Elbert 682, Jake McCann 256, Ken Ruddy 254.
GOODTIMES -- Team: Jassie's Cafe 3,008-Matt's Mom's Team 1,072. Men: Rick Miller 741-269, Josh Peverill 728-255, Jason Zahner 713-279, Rich Eighme 694-279, Matt Smith 686, Randy Hesiak 279, Blake Uthoff 258, Gabe Bartlett 258, Jason Freeman 256. Women: Makenzie Ruddy 658-234, Amber Simpson 648-244, Pam St. John 618-218, Katlyn Bracken 596-278, Tami Craig 224, Mary Kaufman 215.
SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Hackberrys 2,575-Redwoods 886. Men: Dan Hyde 545-203, Darrell Groth 487-167, Jacques Dubois 424-169. Women: Karla Harn 454-181, Nancy Tibbetts 443-167, Kendra Paige 387, Florence Ramsell 146.
SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Four Roses 2,642-4 Rollers 916. Men: Rich Dean 599-215, Gerald Gleason 587-222, Howard Durnin 577, Dennis Maurer 206. Women: Darlene Spears 479-172, Connie Graham 458-161, Marge Kolthoff 452, Louise Bright 172.
SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Go-Getters 2,627-Monday Blue 918. Women: Jo Engel 525-183, Alice Thompson 522-187, Kathy Auringer 513-185. Men: Mark King 611-222, Joe Blagg 586-223, Rick Hardee 565-223.
STRIKETTE -- Team: PDCM 2,850-Messy Strikey 961. Women: Jennifer Wittenburg 621-226, 212, Mindy Wilson 611-225, Judy Toepfer 610-215, Abbey Akin 223, Amy Greve 214.
VIKING -- Team: Briqhouse 3,542-Legends 1,271. Men: Greg Engelkes 727-267, Randy Dodge 722-256, Bruce Skerik 713-268, John Brinker 700, Troy Fuller 688, Ed Feese 680, Greg Wilson 670-257, Tony Henkle 656, Kevin Walker 650.
CADILLAC SUNDOWNER -- Team: Automatic Amusement 1,885-677. Women: Nicole Delagardelle 585-211, 202, Theresa Hill 532-210, Diane Bohneman 505.
Sunday
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- Team: 4 Amigos 2,789-997. Men: Tim Linderman 648-248. Women: Jennifer Thurm 648-242, Lindsey Smedley 562, Tammy Winker 221.
SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Lucky No. 7 2,901-1,027. Men: Scott Holman 661-246, 215, Steve Retterath 561, Ronald Holmes 216. Women: Debbie Avery 178.
BIRDS-N-BEES -- Team: Leadership 2,129-761. Men: Zach Thomsen 223, Kyle Brandt 216, Ivan Brandt 207.
Saturday
MAPLE LANES -- Team: Strikers 1,528-Here For The Beer 534. Men: Larry Edler 611-224, Nathan Hanson 608-204. Women: Trish Edler 507-189, Tabitha Waltz 158.
