League reports
CLASSIC -- Team: Hampton Inn 3,799-1,4011. Men: Rick Miller 711-257, Cory Clinton 709, Shannon Buchan 696, Rob Hamilton 691-266, Stan Halverson 683-256, Damian Gilbert 678-297, Tim Lake 267, Brian Cox 255, Keith Wright 255.
LADIES CLASSIC -- Team: Splits and Giggles 1,994-760. Women: Angi Fangman 564-212, Cindy Miller 545-194, Michelle Jerome 529-203.
