League reports

SUNSET MIXED -- Team: Strike Force 2,940-1,005. Men: Troy Fuller 803-279, 258, 266, Mike Schwake 627-245, Adam Torrey 601-230.

SUNDAY NITE 6 PACK -- Team: Got Handicap 2,904-1,032. Men: Dan Schuler 759-279, Darald Holm 758-268, Nick Cole 721, Tim Linderman 701-288. Women: Jen Smith 573-215.

BIRDS-N-BEES -- Team: Leadership 2,036-Knight Hawks 734. Men: Ivan Brandt 213, Zach Thomsen 203, Jeremy Meyer 198.

