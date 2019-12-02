Clip art bowling

League reports

MONDAY ELKS -- Team: McVay Custom Cycles 3,304-IFA 1,138. Men: Phillip Powell 728-280, Jacob Boleyn 719-250, James Picken 719-259, John Blocker 718, Dan Hover 695-256, Adam Ramsay 694, Grant Van Brocklin 688, Chad Williams 679, Nathan Wright 675-258, Toby Smedley 279, Mike Regan 258. Women: Libby Uthoff 641-233, 225, Roxie Bush 640-224, 223, Dana Homolar 601-257.

GOODTIMES -- Team: The Rolling Stones 3,058-1,091. Men: Walt Tournier 737-264, Todd Bracken 723-267, Gabe Bartlett 708-257, Craig Pals 694, Art Jacobs 692, Jason Freeman 258. Women: Katlyn Bracken 622-216, Med Satterlee 571-223 Makenzie Ruddy 553, Mary Kaufman 212.

SENIOR SAC'S BLUE -- Team: Go Getters 2,721-Rooster and Chicks 961. Women: Jo Engel 555-206, Pam McManemy 516-201, Sharon Kendall 508-177. Men: Joe Blagg 610-211, Jeff Meighan 585, Roger Koth 575-215, Mark King 221.

SENIOR SAC'S RED -- Team: Strikers 2,611-Sharks 903. Men: Dennis Graham 633-227, Rick Gorman 626-234, 223, Ted Eldridge 575-225, Charlie Spicher 224. Women: Louise Bright 488-189, Ruth Heber 447-156, Connie Graham 440-158.

SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Redwoods 1,924-Hackberrys 694. Men: Dan Hyde 513-183, Les Aldrich 492-209, Joe Squiers 483, Larry Baker 182. Women: Lana Schmitz 426-187, Nancy Tibbetts 421-153, Florence Ramsell 363-132.

