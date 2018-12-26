League reports
WATERFALLS -- Gershman Mortgage 3,897-1,387. Men: Ben Trueg 786-279, 257, 250, Kurt Krull 773-300, Stephen Schneiders 741-258, Dan Schuler 740-278, 258, Jordan Sheeley 724-279, Karl Bengston 708-252, Craig Pals 707-258, Brad Jipson 701, Mark Boesen 689, Doug Zilmer 669, Travis Busch 664, Brandon Steen 657-255, Art Winker 654. Women: Robin Thomas 648-241, Ashley Zilmer 641-248, Shelly Hamer 624-221.
AMF -- Men: Ryan Wilson 770-279, Toby Smedley 714-255. Women: Nicole Delagardelle 549-211, Pam St. John 537-192.
SENIOR EAGER BEAVERS -- Team: Jolly Four 2,761-945. Men: Don L. Pearce 632-224, Rich Novy 570-243, Harry Brant 565-223. Women: Myra Seichter 404-159, Janet Hansen 403-156, Diane Smith 392-156.
SATELLITE -- Team: Lindgren Glass 2,606-920. Women: Julie Martin 583-224, Pam Sauer 517-197, Diane Hosier 492, Mandi Loudermilk 185.
WEDNESDAY NITE OUT -- Team: Valley Park Lanes 3,364-1,203. Men: Jim Kremer 686-258, Tim Bartie 684-256. Women: Roberta Sands 591-223.
