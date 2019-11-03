League reports
Sunday's results
SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- 3 Ladies & A Gentleman 2,725. Splits and Giggles 975. Men: Darold Holm 762-268, 247, 247. Gery Brinker 258. Brent Thomas 224. Women: Ashley Zilmer 234. Robin Thomas 216.
SUNSET -- Sandbaggers 2,463-870. Men: Phillip Powell 693-265. Scott Holman 607. Rob Walker 588-235. Mike Schwake 233. Women: Christine Holman 517-195. Jenifer Frost 489-187. Tasha Ennega 445-181.
BIRDS-N-BEES -- Nighthawks 2,156-736. Ivan Brandt 533-200. Dan Wheelock 531-198. Kay Bergman 444. Theresa Brandt 171.
