League reports

Sunday's results

SUNDAY NIGHT 6 PACK -- 3 Ladies & A Gentleman 2,725. Splits and Giggles 975. Men: Darold Holm 762-268, 247, 247. Gery Brinker 258. Brent Thomas 224. Women: Ashley Zilmer 234. Robin Thomas 216.

SUNSET -- Sandbaggers 2,463-870. Men: Phillip Powell 693-265. Scott Holman 607. Rob Walker 588-235. Mike Schwake 233. Women: Christine Holman 517-195. Jenifer Frost 489-187. Tasha Ennega 445-181. 

BIRDS-N-BEES -- Nighthawks 2,156-736. Ivan Brandt 533-200. Dan Wheelock 531-198. Kay Bergman 444. Theresa Brandt 171. 

