League reports

Tuesday's results

SENIOR SUNRISE -- Amigos 2,008-720. Men: Larry Baker 526-208. Ron Nelson 512-191. Roger Heiser 495. Jerry Hahn 181. Women: SHaron Heiser 381-147. Madonna Swehla 347-143. Velma Parsons 342-124. 

SENIOR CLASSIC -- Noble-Spears-Fink 1,815-628. Ed Feese 750-267. Brian Werkmeister 647-222. Greg Wilson 618-257. Dan McDaniel 614-243. 

VALLEY PARK -- Men: Mac DeBower 741-300. Scott DeBower 684-267. James Picken 763-279. Women: Joynce Hickman 461. Emily McCauley 441. 

MEN'S CLASSIC -- Cadillac XBC 3,790-1,300. Chris Williams 688-261. Dan Goldsberry 686-246. Dave Gant 750-266, 247, 237. Marcus Boyland 288. Shannon Buchan 266. Darrin Wellman 254. Damian Gilbert 692-278. 

LADIES CLASSIC -- Fran's Pro Shop 2,100-730. Pam St. John 594-246. Abbey Fangman 566-200. Cindy Miller 524-204. 

Prep girls

LINN-MAR 2,274. CEDAR FALLS 2,226

CEDAR FALLS (0-1) – Jewell Alley 141-126 – 267, Paige Frahm 203-137 – 340, Aleena Ghuman 137-159 – 296, Katie Waltz 143-152 – 295, Lexie Williams 162-113 – 275.

Baker Rotation: 160-139-119-156-179 – 753.

LINN-MAR (1-0) – Tasia Baker 117-139 – 256, Kayla Carver 116-150 – 266, Marissa Bills 191-162 – 353, Hannah Velazquez 106-150 – 256, Tristin Burroughs 180-202 – 382.

Baker Rotation: 187-117-154-121-182 – 761.

EAST 2,785. WEST 2,499

EAST (1-0) – Stephanie Burge 157-255 – 412, Soleil Morgan 199-167 – 366, Ashlee Snapp 170-163 – 333, Bailee Snapp 159-142 – 303, Abbie Williams 234-201 – 435.

Baker Rotation: 211-183-168-192-183 – 937.

WEST (0-1) – Rachel Bass 150-175 – 325, Kayley Fangman 222-171 – 393, Emily Henry 156-170 – 326, Melanie Nelson 138-188 – 326, Makayle Nicol 149-135 – 284.

Baker Rotation: 166-151-171-167-190 – 845.

JV: EAST 2,185, WEST 1,923

Others

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3,024. Cedar Rapids Washington 2,419

Iowa City High 2,009. Iowa City West 1,656

Prep boys

CEDAR FALLS 2,957. LINN-MAR 2,399

CEDAR FALLS (1-0) – Stanley Adix 156-200 – 356, Nick Helmers 213-164 – 377, Anthony Holman 215-155 – 370, Matt Venem 209-222 – 431, Ryan Venem 189-194 – 383.

Baker Rotation: 174-232-189-248 – 1,040

LINN-MAR (0-1) – Josh Prose 236-204 – 440, Trey Bixby 119-149 – 259, Blake Hardy 189-244 – 433, Caleb Hardy 148-122 – 270, Colton Oltmann 144-181 – 325.

Baker Rotation: 140-140-115-148-129 – 672

WEST 3,308. EAST 2,677

EAST (0-1) – Tyrell Newman 135-150 – 285, Plu Reh 139-172 – 311, Braden Schmidt 242-239 – 481, Austin Snyder 189-162 – 351, Nick Peterson 147-180 – 327.

Baker Rotation: 236-144-159-247-12-36 – 922.

WEST (1-0) – Tristan Corcoran 191-236 – 427, Hunter Holman 163 – 247 – 410, Jeremiah (JP) Richmond 238-246 – 484, Kale Smith 190-243 – 433, Andrew Turner 244-212 – 456.

Baker Rotation: 219-220-201-235-233 – 1,098

JV: WEST 2,199. EAST 2,065

Others

Iowa City High 2,570. Iowa City West 2,397

