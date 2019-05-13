Clip art bowling

League report

Monday's result

SENIOR FANTASTICS -- 3 Roses & A Thorn 2,491. 9-Pins 855. Women: Janet Hansen 435-155. Pam McManeymy 431-169. Dianne Pearson 375-140. Men: Joe Blagg 524-214. Rick Hardee 518-189. Howard Coffin 497-184. 

