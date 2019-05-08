agate Bowling: League report May 8, 2019 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save League report SPRING FLING -- Men: Mark King 627-225, Dave Laird 560-201, Rich Novy 523-184. Women: Sandy Krenz 409-159, Kathy Anders 407-168, Cindy Frazier 386-146. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular VIDEO: Maddie Poppe shoots music video in Waterloo Longtime employee buys Hometown Foods Waterloo teen sentenced in 2016 murder Former Clarksville coach charged in steroid investigation Waterloo teen arrested after search turns up gun, drugs promotion Golf Guide promotion Northeast Iowa Family Practice Center 40 years of excellence in patient care Print Ads Ad Vault Amish Page May 7, 2019 Detweiler Grocery 1571 Amish Blvd., Hazelton, IA 50641 319-999-9999 Ad Vault SUDOKU May 5, 2019 Ad Vault Children's Directory Page 2 May 5, 2019 Ad Vault Nurses Tab May 5, 2019 Nu Cara Pharmacy Po Box 640, Conrad, IA 50621 641-922-7204 Website Ad Vault Business May 5, 2019 Benjamin F Edwards 116 East 4th Street, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-233-3297 Website Ad Vault Therapist May 5, 2019 Families First Counseling 111 Plaza Circle, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-433-0395 Website Ad Vault Health Pages - Guide to the Cedar Valley May 5, 2019 Peoples Community Health Clinic 905 FRANKLIN STREET, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-874-3000 Ad Vault Guide to the Cedar Valley May 5, 2019 Western Home Communities 420 E 11th St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-266-5764 Website Ad Vault 159944-1.pdf May 6, 2019 Ad Vault Fareway Billing May 8, 2019 Waterloo Fareway 40 W. San Marnan Dr., Waterloo, IA 50701 319-236-0107 Website
