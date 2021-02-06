Bowling: League report

League report
SENIOR HAPPY FLOWERS - Snapdragons 2,696. Lilypads 937. Men's series: Doug Coffin 607, Ron Dennler 604, Les Jones 591. Games: Dennler 223, Jones 222, Coffin 215. Women's series: Theresa Hill 554, Jo Engel 547, Connie Graham 535. Games: Sharon Kendall 227, Hill 218, Graham 190.
