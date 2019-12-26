Clip art bowling

League report

MINOR -- Team: Automatic 3,522-Fareway 1,255. Men: Brent Roloff 706-248, Doug Edler 672-245, Mike Shannon 626, Philip Powel 238. Women: Candace Newman 611-230, Trisha Edler 539-245, Theresa Hill 558-210.

