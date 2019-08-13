Clip art bowling

League reports

SENIOR FOREST -- Team: Walnuts 2,162-Hackberrys 696. Men: Dan Hyde 529-207, Joe Squires 431-148, Darrell Groth 391-142. Women: Lana Schmitz 411-151, Kendra Paige 382-144, Florence Hatzky 364-133.

