Greater Cedar Valley USBC Tournament

Current leaders as of Jan. 30

OPEN TEAM, HANDICAPPED: 1. Northeast Machine and Tool 3,645, 2. Lucky 7's 3,644, 3. Dr. D.J. 3,632.

OPEN TEAM, SCRATCH: 1. Briqhouse 3,370, 2. Dr. D.J. 3,300, 3. USA Mortgage 3,281.

WOMEN TEAM, HANDICAPPED: 1. Messy Strikey 2,859, 2. Automatic Amusements 2,825, 3. PDCM 2,791.

DOUBLES OPEN, HANDICAPPED: 1. John Brinker/Edward Feese 1,593, 2. Randy Rogers/Brody Knapp 1,573, 3. Bob Mundell/James Stanford 1,555.

DOUBLES WOMEN, HANDICAPPED: 1. Jennifer Smith/Dana Homolar 1,444, 2. Kathy Eighme/Julie Weber 1,437, 3. Charlotte Pals/Nikita Thomas 1,404.

SINGLES OPEN, HANDICAPPED: 1. Keith Denton 843, 2. Tim Lake 830, 3. Jerri Casillas 827.

SINGLES WOMEN, HANDICAPPED: 1. Mackenzie Ruddy 813, 2. Dana Homolar 748, 3. Mindy Wilson 737.

OPEN ALL EVENTS, HANDICAPPED: 1. Bob Mundell 2,600, 2. Randy Rogers 2,488, 3. Brody Knapp 2,437.

OPEN ALL EVENTS, SCRATCH: 1. Toby Smedley 2,175, 2. Greg Engelkes 2,150, 3. Brandon Steen 2,142.

WOMEN ALL EVENTS, HANDICAPPED: 1. Julie Weber 2,277, 2. Mackenzie Ruddy 2,241, 3. Charlotte Pals 2,205.

League reports

MAPLE MERCHANTS MIX -- FTP 2,309-784. Women's series: Amy Goodwin 647, Connie Rommel 630, Gloria Hill 506. Games: Goodwin 255, Rommel 254, Hill 188. Men's series: Brian Goodwin 670, Bryan Guthrie 636, Dave Goodwin 619. Games: Guthrie 257, Steve Lehman 256, B. Goodwin 247.

VP3P -- The Broken Record 1,630-582. Men's series: George Meeks 565, Dick Gronowski 563, Bill Henriksen 554. Games: Gronowski 232, Meeks 223, Henriksen 220. Women's series: Sarah McChane 621, Dee Meeks 485, Toni Burcham 375. Games: McChane 215, Meeks 177, Burcham 145.

