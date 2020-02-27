Basketball
Basketball

Basketball clip art

College men

BIG TEN

Illinois 74, Northwestern 66

Ohio St. 75, Nebraska 54

Purdue 57, Indiana 49

Wisconsin 81, Michigan 74

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 103, Wartburg 75

Nebraska Wesleyan 91, Simpson 77

College women

BIG TEN

Iowa 100, Minnesota 82

Indiana 81, Nebraska 53

Michigan 80, Penn St. 66

Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 43

MISSOURI VALLEY

Bradley 61, Southern Illinois 57

Illinois St. 78, Missouri St. 66

AMERICAN RIVERS

Loras 74, Luther 61

Wartburg 72, Coe 57

IOWA COLLEGES

Emmaus 79, Trinity Bible 39

Prep boys

CLASS 1A

District Finals

Algona Garrigan 75, Harris-Lake Park 58

Ankeny Christian 52, Madrid vs. Ankeny Christian

Council Bluffs St. Albert 52, Woodbine 43

Edgewood-Colesburg 59, Easton Valley 56

Lake Mills 62, West Hancock 29

Martensdale-St. Marys 69, CAM 61

Montezuma 66, Keota 48

Mount Ayr 58, Bedford 48

Nodaway Valley 57, Central Decatur 39

Pekin 59, New London 49

Remsen St. Mary's 61, Siouxland Christian 53

South O'Brien 61, George-Little Rock 41

Springville 59, Highland 35

Turkey Valley 42, Janesville 37

Wapsie Valley 54, Don Bosco 38

West Fork 62, Meskwaki Settlement 50

CLASS 3A

Substate Semifinals

Ballard 73, Algona 71, OT

Bondurant-Farrar 70, Oskaloosa 58

Pella 77, Grinnell 60

Center Point-Urbana 70, Decorah 58

Central DeWitt 69, Cedar Rapids Xavier 52

Clear Creek-Amana 76, Keokuk 66

Clear Lake 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 39

Dallas Center-Grimes 61, ADM 55

Davenport Assumption 64, Mount Pleasant 54

Denison-Schleswig 53, Winterset 38

Harlan 84, Glenwood 71

LeMars 67, MOC-Floyd Valley 61

Marion 56, Waverly-Shell Rock 43

Mount Vernon 66, Dubuque Wahlert 65

Norwalk 86, Nevada 59

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51, Carroll 39

