Basketball

College men
BIG TEN
Illinois 74, Northwestern 66
Ohio St. 75, Nebraska 54
Purdue 57, Indiana 49
Wisconsin 81, Michigan 74
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 103, Wartburg 75
Nebraska Wesleyan 91, Simpson 77
College women
BIG TEN
Iowa 100, Minnesota 82
Indiana 81, Nebraska 53
Michigan 80, Penn St. 66
Rutgers 63, Wisconsin 43
MISSOURI VALLEY
Bradley 61, Southern Illinois 57
Illinois St. 78, Missouri St. 66
AMERICAN RIVERS
Loras 74, Luther 61
Wartburg 72, Coe 57
IOWA COLLEGES
Emmaus 79, Trinity Bible 39
Prep boys
CLASS 1A
District Finals
Algona Garrigan 75, Harris-Lake Park 58
Ankeny Christian 52, Madrid vs. Ankeny Christian
Council Bluffs St. Albert 52, Woodbine 43
Edgewood-Colesburg 59, Easton Valley 56
Lake Mills 62, West Hancock 29
Martensdale-St. Marys 69, CAM 61
Montezuma 66, Keota 48
Mount Ayr 58, Bedford 48
Nodaway Valley 57, Central Decatur 39
Pekin 59, New London 49
Remsen St. Mary's 61, Siouxland Christian 53
South O'Brien 61, George-Little Rock 41
Springville 59, Highland 35
Turkey Valley 42, Janesville 37
Wapsie Valley 54, Don Bosco 38
West Fork 62, Meskwaki Settlement 50
CLASS 3A
Substate Semifinals
Ballard 73, Algona 71, OT
Bondurant-Farrar 70, Oskaloosa 58
Pella 77, Grinnell 60
Center Point-Urbana 70, Decorah 58
Central DeWitt 69, Cedar Rapids Xavier 52
Clear Creek-Amana 76, Keokuk 66
Clear Lake 70, Iowa Falls-Alden 39
Dallas Center-Grimes 61, ADM 55
Davenport Assumption 64, Mount Pleasant 54
Denison-Schleswig 53, Winterset 38
Harlan 84, Glenwood 71
LeMars 67, MOC-Floyd Valley 61
Marion 56, Waverly-Shell Rock 43
Mount Vernon 66, Dubuque Wahlert 65
Norwalk 86, Nevada 59
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 51, Carroll 39