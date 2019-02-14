NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;43;16;.729;—
Boston;37;21;.638;5½
Philadelphia;37;21;.638;5½
Brooklyn;30;29;.508;13
New York;11;47;.190;31½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;27;30;.474;—
Miami;26;30;.464;½
Orlando;27;32;.458;1
Washington;24;34;.414;3½
Atlanta;19;39;.328;8½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;43;14;.754;—
Indiana;38;20;.655;5½
Detroit;26;30;.464;16½
Chicago;14;44;.241;29½
Cleveland;12;46;.207;31½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;33;24;.579;—
San Antonio;33;26;.559;1
Dallas;26;31;.456;7
New Orleans;26;33;.441;8
Memphis;23;36;.390;11
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;39;18;.684;—
Oklahoma City;37;20;.649;2
Portland;34;23;.596;5
Utah;32;25;.561;7
Minnesota;27;30;.474;12
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;41;16;.719;—
L.A. Clippers;32;27;.542;10
Sacramento;30;27;.526;11
L.A. Lakers;28;29;.491;13
Phoenix;11;48;.186;31
———
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Orlando 127, Charlotte 89
New York 106, Atlanta 91
New Orleans 131, Oklahoma City 122
GAME FRIDAY
Team World vs. Team USA at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
GAME SUNDAY
2019 NBA All-Star Game
Team LeBron West vs. Team Giannis East at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.
College Men
BIG TEN
Illinois 63, Ohio St 56.
EAST
Delaware 78, Towson 71, 2OT
Houston 71, UConn 63
Mount St. Mary's 76, Robert Morris 62
Sacred Heart 105, Bryant 104
St. Francis (Pa.) 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 62
St. Francis Brooklyn 83, LIU Brooklyn 76
Wagner 63, CCSU 57
SOUTH
Belmont 77, Tennessee St. 66
ETSU 91, The Citadel 83
FAU 57, North Texas 47
FIU 86, Rice 65
Furman 67, UNC-Greensboro 57
Hofstra 99, Coll. of Charleston 95
Jacksonville St. 67, Tennessee Tech 57
James Madison 71, Drexel 69
Louisiana Tech 71, UTEP 57
Mercer 74, W. Carolina 65
Morehead St. 78, E. Kentucky 72
Northeastern 81, UNC-Wilmington 77
Southern Miss. 78, UTSA 71
Tulsa 80, Tulane 57
UAB 77, Marshall 68
UT Martin 81, SE Missouri 72
W. Kentucky 71, Middle Tennessee 63
Wofford 95, VMI 84
MIDWEST
CS Bakersfield 75, Chicago St. 62
Detroit 90, Milwaukee 84
E. Illinois 79, SIU-Edwardsville 65
Green Bay 66, Oakland 54
Ill.-Chicago 81, Cleveland St. 77
Kent St. 82, W. Michigan 63
N. Dakota St. 85, Oral Roberts 73
Nebraska-Omaha 85, S. Dakota St. 84
Rio Grande 59, Seattle 44
UMKC 87, Grand Canyon 75, OT
Youngstown St. 75, IUPUI 73
SOUTHWEST
Texas State 84, Arkansas St. 74
UALR 56, Texas-Arlington 52
FAR WEST
Montana 83, Weber St. 80
Montana St. 84, Idaho St. 76
Purdue Fort Wayne 94, Denver 81
College women
BIG TEN
Iowa 88, Illinois 66
Maryland 89, Nebraska 63
Michigan 67, Indiana 58
Minnesota 65, Purdue 45
Northwestern 78, Penn St. 63
Ohio St. 59, Rutgers 39
Wisconsin 79, Michigan St. 62
EAST
Fairfield 66, Siena 40
Pittsburgh 91, North Carolina 78
SOUTH
Austin Peay 84, Morehead St. 75
Clemson 73, Florida St. 68
Furman 61, Chattanooga 54
George Mason 59, La Salle 42
Georgia St. 85, Troy 70
Mercer 85, UNC-Greensboro 73
Middle Tennessee 81, W. Kentucky 69
Mississippi 65, Vanderbilt 60
Murray St. 76, E. Kentucky 63
Samford 58, W. Carolina 43
South Alabama 73, Georgia Southern 60
South Carolina 65, Georgia 57
Tennessee 73, Auburn 62
Tennessee Tech 62, Jacksonville St. 59
UAB 77, Marshall 59
UT Martin 61, SE Missouri 50
VCU 64, Dayton 62
Virginia Tech 64, Duke 57
Wofford 77, ETSU 74
MIDWEST
Detroit 62, Ill.-Chicago 45
IUPUI 76, Oakland 70
SIU-Edwardsville 78, E. Illinois 62
SOUTHWEST
East Carolina 64, SMU 54
Louisiana Tech 74, UTEP 64
North Texas 82, FAU 62
Rice 76, FIU 44
Southern Miss. 70, UTSA 45
Texas A&M 59, LSU 55
Texas State 68, Arkansas St. 54
UALR 62, Texas-Arlington 61
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 80, Chicago St. 47
E. Washington 76, N. Colorado 72
Gonzaga 71, San Diego 44
Hawaii 72, UC Santa Barbara 49
Idaho St. 62, Montana St. 49
Montana 64, Weber St. 56
New Mexico St. 72, Utah Valley 63
Portland St. 74, N. Arizona 59
Sacramento St. 75, S. Utah 69
UC Davis 72, UC Riverside 59
UMKC 65, Grand Canyon 56
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 66, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61
Cedar Rapids Prairie 53, Waterloo West 49
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 66, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61
Cedar Rapids Prairie 53, Waterloo West 49
Dubuque Wahlert 65, Cedar Rapids Xavier 50
Iowa City Liberty 45, Dubuque Senior 43
Dubuque Hempstead 66, Iowa City High 52
Iowa City West 65, Western Dubuque 46
NORTH CENTRAL
Boone 54, Webster City 49
Charles City at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.
WAMAC
Central DeWitt 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 41
Clear Creek Amana 63, Independence 56
Mount Vernon 62, Grinnell 41
STATE
ADM, Adel 78, Newton 58
Anamosa 70, West Liberty 45
Ankeny Centennial 83, Des Moines, East 37
Assumption, Davenport 54, Davenport, North 52
Ballard 57, North Polk, Alleman 49
Bettendorf 57, Davenport, Central 39
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 79, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62
Carroll 67, Harlan 64
Creston 61, Perry 27
Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Indianola 58
Denison-Schleswig 66, Atlantic 51
Des Moines, Hoover 63, Marshalltown 36
Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Iowa City, City High 52
Fairfield 68, Knoxville 63
Gilbert 72, Bondurant-Farrar 59
North Scott, Eldridge 66, Clinton 36
Pleasant Valley 54, Muscatine 39
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 53, Waterloo, West 49
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 76, South Sioux City, NE 58
Sioux City, East 68, Spencer 30
Urbandale 63, Ottumwa 51
District tournament results
CLASS 1A
AHSTW, Avoca 63, Woodbine 61
Alburnett 71, Lisbon 44
Ankeny Christian Academy 99, Orient-Macksburg 28
Ar-We-Va, Westside 81, West Harrison, Mondamin 45
Audubon 51, Logan-Magnolia 44
B-G-M, Brooklyn 52, H-L-V, Victor 42
Baxter 53, Sigourney 52 (OT)
Bedford 90, East Union, Afton 39
Calamus-Wheatland 83, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32
Central City 55, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 33
Central Decatur, Leon 44, Lamoni 25
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, East Buchanan, Winthrop 61
Dunkerton 85, Starmont 39
Earlham 60, CAM, Anita 35
East Mills 65, Griswold 19
Easton Valley 70, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 43
Edgewood-Colesburg 68, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 29
Exira/EH-K 59, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 43
Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 61, Siouxland Christian 45
George-Little Rock 85, MMCRU 42
Grand View Christian School 75, Moulton-Udell 13
Grundy Center 68, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53
Hudson 46, Meskwaki Settlement School 37
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 64, Highland, Riverside 63
Kingsley-Pierson 56, Akron-Westfield 50
Lawton-Bronson 62, Woodbury Central, Moville 47
Lynnville-Sully 75, Collins-Maxwell 37
Martensdale-St. Marys 71, Southwest Valley 31
Melcher-Dallas 44, Wayne, Corydon 40
Montezuma 63, Colo-Nesco 20
Moravia 60, Seymour 37
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 79, Lenox 32
Murray 72, Clarinda Academy 60
New London 79, Cardinal, Eldon 34
Nodaway Valley 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 51
North Mahaska, New Sharon 65, Twin Cedars, Bussey 31
Notre Dame, Burlington 92, Keota 66
Pekin 74, Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 42
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 62, Central, Elkader 31
Sidney 56, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 50
South Winneshiek, Calmar 58, MFL MarMac 56
Springville 66, Belle Plaine 44
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 80, Heartland Christian 37
St. Mary's, Remsen 59, Westwood, Sloan 31
Stanton 61, Riverside, Oakland 45
Trinity Christian, Hull 44, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36
WACO, Wayland 48, Lone Tree 42
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 57, Postville 27
CLASS 2A
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 51, Oelwein 44
Boyden-Hull 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53
Camanche 78, Wilton 48
Cascade, Western Dubuque 42, Northeast, Goose Lake 33
Danville 60, Mediapolis 43
Denver 47, West Marshall, State Center 44
Des Moines Christian 61, Mount Ayr 47
Dike-New Hartford 67, Sumner-Fredericksburg 34
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Davis County, Bloomfield 35
North Linn, Troy Mills 103, Jesup 51
PCM, Monroe 47, Chariton 39
Panorama, Panora 53, Woodward-Granger 36
Pella Christian 84, Albia 41
Regina, Iowa City 56, West Burlington 53
Rock Valley 34, Western Christian, Hull 32
Sioux Center 60, Unity Christian, Orange City 50
Tipton 54, Monticello 49
Treynor 67, Clarinda 49
Tri-Center, Neola 63, Underwood 46
Van Meter 66, Pleasantville 34
West Branch 54, Wapello 44
West Sioux, Hawarden 63, Sheldon 47
Prep girls
NORTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE
West Marshall 43, Benton 33
NORTHEAST IOWA
Waukon 69, North Fayette 34
UPPER IOWA
Waukon 69, North Fayette 34
WAMAC
West Marshall 43, Benton 33
STATE
Mason City 91, Des Moines Hoover 25
