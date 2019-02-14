Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;43;16;.729;—

Boston;37;21;.638;5½

Philadelphia;37;21;.638;5½

Brooklyn;30;29;.508;13

New York;11;47;.190;31½

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Charlotte;27;30;.474;—

Miami;26;30;.464;½

Orlando;27;32;.458;1

Washington;24;34;.414;3½

Atlanta;19;39;.328;8½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;43;14;.754;—

Indiana;38;20;.655;5½

Detroit;26;30;.464;16½

Chicago;14;44;.241;29½

Cleveland;12;46;.207;31½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;33;24;.579;—

San Antonio;33;26;.559;1

Dallas;26;31;.456;7

New Orleans;26;33;.441;8

Memphis;23;36;.390;11

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;39;18;.684;—

Oklahoma City;37;20;.649;2

Portland;34;23;.596;5

Utah;32;25;.561;7

Minnesota;27;30;.474;12

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;41;16;.719;—

L.A. Clippers;32;27;.542;10

Sacramento;30;27;.526;11

L.A. Lakers;28;29;.491;13

Phoenix;11;48;.186;31

———

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Orlando 127, Charlotte 89

New York 106, Atlanta 91

New Orleans 131, Oklahoma City 122

GAME FRIDAY

Team World vs. Team USA at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY

2019 NBA All-Star Game

Team LeBron West vs. Team Giannis East at Charlotte, N.C., 8 p.m.

College Men

BIG TEN

Illinois 63, Ohio St 56.

EAST

Delaware 78, Towson 71, 2OT

Houston 71, UConn 63

Mount St. Mary's 76, Robert Morris 62

Sacred Heart 105, Bryant 104

St. Francis (Pa.) 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 62

St. Francis Brooklyn 83, LIU Brooklyn 76

Wagner 63, CCSU 57

SOUTH

Belmont 77, Tennessee St. 66

ETSU 91, The Citadel 83

FAU 57, North Texas 47

FIU 86, Rice 65

Furman 67, UNC-Greensboro 57

Hofstra 99, Coll. of Charleston 95

Jacksonville St. 67, Tennessee Tech 57

James Madison 71, Drexel 69

Louisiana Tech 71, UTEP 57

Mercer 74, W. Carolina 65

Morehead St. 78, E. Kentucky 72

Northeastern 81, UNC-Wilmington 77

Southern Miss. 78, UTSA 71

Tulsa 80, Tulane 57

UAB 77, Marshall 68

UT Martin 81, SE Missouri 72

W. Kentucky 71, Middle Tennessee 63

Wofford 95, VMI 84

MIDWEST

CS Bakersfield 75, Chicago St. 62

Detroit 90, Milwaukee 84

E. Illinois 79, SIU-Edwardsville 65

Green Bay 66, Oakland 54

Ill.-Chicago 81, Cleveland St. 77

Kent St. 82, W. Michigan 63

N. Dakota St. 85, Oral Roberts 73

Nebraska-Omaha 85, S. Dakota St. 84

Rio Grande 59, Seattle 44

UMKC 87, Grand Canyon 75, OT

Youngstown St. 75, IUPUI 73

SOUTHWEST

Texas State 84, Arkansas St. 74

UALR 56, Texas-Arlington 52

FAR WEST

Montana 83, Weber St. 80

Montana St. 84, Idaho St. 76

Purdue Fort Wayne 94, Denver 81

College women

BIG TEN

Iowa 88, Illinois 66

Maryland 89, Nebraska 63

Michigan 67, Indiana 58

Minnesota 65, Purdue 45

Northwestern 78, Penn St. 63

Ohio St. 59, Rutgers 39

Wisconsin 79, Michigan St. 62

EAST

Fairfield 66, Siena 40

Ohio St. 59, Rutgers 39

Pittsburgh 91, North Carolina 78

SOUTH

Austin Peay 84, Morehead St. 75

Clemson 73, Florida St. 68

Furman 61, Chattanooga 54

George Mason 59, La Salle 42

Georgia St. 85, Troy 70

Mercer 85, UNC-Greensboro 73

Middle Tennessee 81, W. Kentucky 69

Mississippi 65, Vanderbilt 60

Murray St. 76, E. Kentucky 63

Samford 58, W. Carolina 43

South Alabama 73, Georgia Southern 60

South Carolina 65, Georgia 57

Tennessee 73, Auburn 62

Tennessee Tech 62, Jacksonville St. 59

UAB 77, Marshall 59

UT Martin 61, SE Missouri 50

VCU 64, Dayton 62

Virginia Tech 64, Duke 57

Wofford 77, ETSU 74

MIDWEST

Detroit 62, Ill.-Chicago 45

IUPUI 76, Oakland 70

SIU-Edwardsville 78, E. Illinois 62

SOUTHWEST

East Carolina 64, SMU 54

Louisiana Tech 74, UTEP 64

North Texas 82, FAU 62

Rice 76, FIU 44

Southern Miss. 70, UTSA 45

Texas A&M 59, LSU 55

Texas State 68, Arkansas St. 54

UALR 62, Texas-Arlington 61

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 80, Chicago St. 47

E. Washington 76, N. Colorado 72

Gonzaga 71, San Diego 44

Hawaii 72, UC Santa Barbara 49

Idaho St. 62, Montana St. 49

Montana 64, Weber St. 56

New Mexico St. 72, Utah Valley 63

Portland St. 74, N. Arizona 59

Sacramento St. 75, S. Utah 69

UC Davis 72, UC Riverside 59

UMKC 65, Grand Canyon 56

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 66, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61

Cedar Rapids Prairie 53, Waterloo West 49

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 66, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 61

Cedar Rapids Prairie 53, Waterloo West 49

Dubuque Wahlert 65, Cedar Rapids Xavier 50

Iowa City Liberty 45, Dubuque Senior 43

Dubuque Hempstead 66, Iowa City High 52

Iowa City West 65, Western Dubuque 46

NORTH CENTRAL

Boone 54, Webster City 49

Charles City at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.

WAMAC

Central DeWitt 58, Vinton-Shellsburg 41

Clear Creek Amana 63, Independence 56

Mount Vernon 62, Grinnell 41

STATE

ADM, Adel 78, Newton 58

Anamosa 70, West Liberty 45

Ankeny Centennial 83, Des Moines, East 37

Assumption, Davenport 54, Davenport, North 52

Ballard 57, North Polk, Alleman 49

Bettendorf 57, Davenport, Central 39

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 79, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 62

Carroll 67, Harlan 64

Creston 61, Perry 27

Dallas Center-Grimes 64, Indianola 58

Denison-Schleswig 66, Atlantic 51

Des Moines, Hoover 63, Marshalltown 36

Dubuque, Hempstead 66, Iowa City, City High 52

Fairfield 68, Knoxville 63

Gilbert 72, Bondurant-Farrar 59

North Scott, Eldridge 66, Clinton 36

Pleasant Valley 54, Muscatine 39

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 53, Waterloo, West 49

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 76, South Sioux City, NE 58

Sioux City, East 68, Spencer 30

Urbandale 63, Ottumwa 51

District tournament results

CLASS 1A

AHSTW, Avoca 63, Woodbine 61

Alburnett 71, Lisbon 44

Ankeny Christian Academy 99, Orient-Macksburg 28

Ar-We-Va, Westside 81, West Harrison, Mondamin 45

Audubon 51, Logan-Magnolia 44

B-G-M, Brooklyn 52, H-L-V, Victor 42

Baxter 53, Sigourney 52 (OT)

Bedford 90, East Union, Afton 39

Calamus-Wheatland 83, Iowa Valley, Marengo 32

Central City 55, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 33

Central Decatur, Leon 44, Lamoni 25

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 62, East Buchanan, Winthrop 61

Dunkerton 85, Starmont 39

Earlham 60, CAM, Anita 35

East Mills 65, Griswold 19

Easton Valley 70, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 43

Edgewood-Colesburg 68, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 29

Exira/EH-K 59, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 43

Gehlen Catholic, LeMars 61, Siouxland Christian 45

George-Little Rock 85, MMCRU 42

Grand View Christian School 75, Moulton-Udell 13

Grundy Center 68, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 53

Hudson 46, Meskwaki Settlement School 37

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 64, Highland, Riverside 63

Kingsley-Pierson 56, Akron-Westfield 50

Lawton-Bronson 62, Woodbury Central, Moville 47

Lynnville-Sully 75, Collins-Maxwell 37

Martensdale-St. Marys 71, Southwest Valley 31

Melcher-Dallas 44, Wayne, Corydon 40

Montezuma 63, Colo-Nesco 20

Moravia 60, Seymour 37

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 79, Lenox 32

Murray 72, Clarinda Academy 60

New London 79, Cardinal, Eldon 34

Nodaway Valley 55, Coon Rapids-Bayard 51

North Mahaska, New Sharon 65, Twin Cedars, Bussey 31

Notre Dame, Burlington 92, Keota 66

Pekin 74, Holy Trinity Catholic, Fort Madison 42

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 62, Central, Elkader 31

Sidney 56, Fremont-Mills, Tabor 50

South Winneshiek, Calmar 58, MFL MarMac 56

Springville 66, Belle Plaine 44

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 80, Heartland Christian 37

St. Mary's, Remsen 59, Westwood, Sloan 31

Stanton 61, Riverside, Oakland 45

Trinity Christian, Hull 44, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 36

WACO, Wayland 48, Lone Tree 42

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 57, Postville 27

CLASS 2A

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 51, Oelwein 44

Boyden-Hull 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 53

Camanche 78, Wilton 48

Cascade, Western Dubuque 42, Northeast, Goose Lake 33

Danville 60, Mediapolis 43

Denver 47, West Marshall, State Center 44

Des Moines Christian 61, Mount Ayr 47

Dike-New Hartford 67, Sumner-Fredericksburg 34

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 74, Davis County, Bloomfield 35

North Linn, Troy Mills 103, Jesup 51

PCM, Monroe 47, Chariton 39

Panorama, Panora 53, Woodward-Granger 36

Pella Christian 84, Albia 41

Regina, Iowa City 56, West Burlington 53

Rock Valley 34, Western Christian, Hull 32

Sioux Center 60, Unity Christian, Orange City 50

Tipton 54, Monticello 49

Treynor 67, Clarinda 49

Tri-Center, Neola 63, Underwood 46

Van Meter 66, Pleasantville 34

West Branch 54, Wapello 44

West Sioux, Hawarden 63, Sheldon 47

Prep girls

NORTH IOWA CEDAR LEAGUE

West Marshall 43, Benton 33

NORTHEAST IOWA

Waukon 69, North Fayette 34

UPPER IOWA

Waukon 69, North Fayette 34

WAMAC

West Marshall 43, Benton 33

STATE

Mason City 91, Des Moines Hoover 25

