NBA preseason

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Philadelphia;3;0;1.000;—

Boston;3;0;1.000;—

Brooklyn;3;0;1.000;—

New York;1;1;.500;1½

Toronto;1;2;.333;2

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Miami;2;0;1.000;—

Orlando;3;2;.600;½

Washington;2;2;.500;1

Atlanta;0;2;.000;2

Charlotte;0;3;.000;2½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;4;0;1.000;—

Indiana;3;0;1.000;½

Detroit;2;1;.667;1½

Cleveland;1;2;.333;2½

Chicago;1;3;.250;3

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New Orleans;4;0;1.000;—

Memphis;2;0;1.000;1

Houston;3;1;.750;1

Dallas;0;3;.000;3½

San Antonio;0;3;.000;3½

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;2;0;1.000;—

Oklahoma City;2;0;1.000;—

Utah;1;2;.333;1½

Portland;1;2;.333;1½

Minnesota;0;2;.000;2

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Phoenix;2;1;.667;—

Golden State;1;1;.500;½

L.A. Clippers;2;2;.500;½

L.A. Lakers;1;2;.333;1

Sacramento;1;2;.333;1

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 118, Cleveland 72

L.A. Clippers 118, Melbourne United 100

New Orleans 123, San Antonio 114

Chicago 105, Toronto 91

Milwaukee 115, Washington 108

Philadelphia 126, Orlando 94

Minnesota 131, Maccabi Haifa 101

GAMES TODAY

Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

