NBA preseason
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Philadelphia;3;0;1.000;—
Boston;3;0;1.000;—
Brooklyn;3;0;1.000;—
New York;1;1;.500;1½
Toronto;1;2;.333;2
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;2;0;1.000;—
Orlando;3;2;.600;½
Washington;2;2;.500;1
Atlanta;0;2;.000;2
Charlotte;0;3;.000;2½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;4;0;1.000;—
Indiana;3;0;1.000;½
Detroit;2;1;.667;1½
Cleveland;1;2;.333;2½
Chicago;1;3;.250;3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New Orleans;4;0;1.000;—
Memphis;2;0;1.000;1
Houston;3;1;.750;1
Dallas;0;3;.000;3½
San Antonio;0;3;.000;3½
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;2;0;1.000;—
Oklahoma City;2;0;1.000;—
Utah;1;2;.333;1½
Portland;1;2;.333;1½
Minnesota;0;2;.000;2
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Phoenix;2;1;.667;—
Golden State;1;1;.500;½
L.A. Clippers;2;2;.500;½
L.A. Lakers;1;2;.333;1
Sacramento;1;2;.333;1
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 118, Cleveland 72
L.A. Clippers 118, Melbourne United 100
New Orleans 123, San Antonio 114
Chicago 105, Toronto 91
Milwaukee 115, Washington 108
Philadelphia 126, Orlando 94
Minnesota 131, Maccabi Haifa 101
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
