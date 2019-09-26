Basketball clip art

WNBA

Finals

Washington vs. Connecticut, series tied 0-0

GAME SUNDAY

Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m.

GAME TUESDAY

Connecticut at Washington, 7 p.m.

