Basketball clip art

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;45;17;.726;—

Philadelphia;40;22;.645;5

Boston;37;25;.597;8

Brooklyn;32;31;.508;13½

New York;13;49;.210;32

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Orlando;29;34;.460;—

Charlotte;28;33;.459;—

Miami;27;34;.443;1

Washington;25;36;.410;3

Atlanta;21;41;.339;7½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;47;14;.770;—

Indiana;41;22;.651;7

Detroit;29;31;.483;17½

Chicago;17;45;.274;30½

Cleveland;15;47;.242;32½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;37;25;.597;—

San Antonio;34;29;.540;3½

Dallas;27;34;.443;9½

New Orleans;27;36;.429;10½

Memphis;24;39;.381;13½

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;42;19;.789;—

Oklahoma City;38;23;.623;4

Portland;38;23;.623;4

Utah;35;26;.574;7

Minnesota;29;33;.468;13½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;43;19;.694;—

L.A. Clippers;34;29;.540;9½

Sacramento;31;30;.508;11½

L.A. Lakers;30;31;.492;12½

Phoenix;12;50;.194;31

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 122, Minnesota 115

Orlando 103, Golden State 96

Cleveland 125, New York 118

Houston 121, Miami 118

Philadelphia 108, Oklahoma City 104

Utah 111, Denver 104

GAMES TODAY

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Portland at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Detroit at Cleveland, 4 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at Utah, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Michigan 82, Nebraska 53

Minnesota 62, Northwestern 50

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 65, Mount St. Mary's 59

Hofstra 80, Drexel 77

LIU Brooklyn 84, CCSU 55

Northeastern 75, Delaware 64

Sacred Heart 87, Robert Morris 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 83, Wagner 72

St. Francis Brooklyn 74, Bryant 66

William & Mary 67, Towson 65

Xavier 84, St. John's 73

SOUTH

Belmont 112, UT Martin 67

E. Kentucky 82, Austin Peay 80

Elon 73, James Madison 58

Furman 90, Samford 81

Georgia Southern 81, UALR 66

Georgia St. 76, Arkansas St. 60

Hampton 90, Winthrop 75

Louisiana-Lafayette 83, Coastal Carolina 70

Louisiana-Monroe 81, Appalachian St. 75

Marshall 90, Louisiana Tech 79

Murray St. 71, Morehead St. 52

Texas State 58, Troy 44

Texas-Arlington 75, South Alabama 57

UNC-Greensboro 100, The Citadel 96

VMI 84, Mercer 71

W. Kentucky 73, UAB 67

Wofford 80, Chattanooga 54

MIDWEST

Detroit 87, IUPUI 85

Green Bay 70, Wright St. 67

Jacksonville St. 89, E. Illinois 84, 2OT

N. Kentucky 65, Milwaukee 55

New Mexico St. 75, UMKC 55

North Dakota 88, Purdue Fort Wayne 82

Oakland 86, Ill.-Chicago 72

Rio Grande 82, Chicago St. 77

SE Missouri 89, Tennessee St. 74

SIU-Edwardsville 76, Tennessee Tech 68

South Dakota 75, N. Dakota St. 65

Wichita St. 65, UConn 63

SOUTHWEST

FAU 60, North Texas 54

Old Dominion 65, UTSA 64

Oral Roberts 84, Nebraska-Omaha 80

Tulsa 72, Tulane 64

FAR WEST

Arizona 74, Oregon St. 72

Denver 74, W. Illinois 46

Long Beach St. 69, UC Santa Barbara 64

N. Colorado 85, Weber St. 61

Sacramento St. 59, E. Washington 56

Seattle 67, California Baptist 65

Stanford 98, Washington St. 50

UCLA 93, Southern Cal 88, OT

College women

MISSOURI VALLEY

Illinois St. 65, Loyola 52

Bradley 87, Valparaiso 76

BIG TEN

Rutgers 60, Minnesota 54

Ohio St. 61, Wisconsin 50

EAST

Iona 58, St. Peter's 53

Marist 69, Monmouth (NJ) 45

Quinnipiac 59, Manhattan 42

Rider 77, Siena 54

SOUTH

Alabama 46, Mississippi 43

Appalachian St. 56, Louisiana-Monroe 51

Austin Peay 80, E. Kentucky 60

Coastal Carolina 67, Louisiana-Lafayette 62

Duke 63, Clemson 59

ETSU 72, W. Carolina 41

Georgia 69, Florida 57

Louisville 92, NC State 62

Mercer 66, Furman 62

Miami 69, Georgia Tech 56

Mississippi St. 76, LSU 56

Morehead St. 80, Murray St. 71

Pittsburgh 70, Wake Forest 64

Samford 79, Wofford 62

South Carolina 73, Auburn 66

Syracuse 94, Florida St. 88

Texas A&M 62, Kentucky 55

UNC-Greensboro 53, Chattanooga 49

UT Martin 71, Belmont 68

Vanderbilt 76, Tennessee 69

Virginia Tech 63, Virginia 45

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 52, Jacksonville St. 49

Green Bay 45, IUPUI 43

Milwaukee 48, Ill.-Chicago 37

N. Kentucky 74, Oakland 63

North Dakota 74, Purdue Fort Wayne 58

Rio Grande 84, Chicago St. 38

SE Missouri 81, Tennessee St. 57

SIU-Edwardsville 63, Tennessee Tech 61

South Dakota 76, N. Dakota St. 57

Wright St. 76, Detroit 73

SOUTHWEST

Georgia St. 64, Arkansas St. 62

Missouri 73, Arkansas 67

Oral Roberts 65, Nebraska-Omaha 64

Texas-Arlington 72, South Alabama 51

Troy 82, Texas State 63

UALR 80, Georgia Southern 51

FAR WEST

BYU 82, San Francisco 59

California Baptist 86, Seattle 64

Denver 94, W. Illinois 85

E. Washington 71, Sacramento St. 62

Gonzaga 83, Pepperdine 60

Idaho 81, Portland St. 68

Loyola Marymount 70, Portland 54

N. Colorado 61, Idaho St. 59

New Mexico St. 68, UMKC 61

Santa Clara 77, San Diego 68

UC Davis 66, Long Beach St. 49

UC Riverside 63, CS Northridge 51

