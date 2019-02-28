NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;45;17;.726;—
Philadelphia;40;22;.645;5
Boston;37;25;.597;8
Brooklyn;32;31;.508;13½
New York;13;49;.210;32
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Orlando;29;34;.460;—
Charlotte;28;33;.459;—
Miami;27;34;.443;1
Washington;25;36;.410;3
Atlanta;21;41;.339;7½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;47;14;.770;—
Indiana;41;22;.651;7
Detroit;29;31;.483;17½
Chicago;17;45;.274;30½
Cleveland;15;47;.242;32½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;37;25;.597;—
San Antonio;34;29;.540;3½
Dallas;27;34;.443;9½
New Orleans;27;36;.429;10½
Memphis;24;39;.381;13½
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;42;19;.789;—
Oklahoma City;38;23;.623;4
Portland;38;23;.623;4
Utah;35;26;.574;7
Minnesota;29;33;.468;13½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;43;19;.694;—
L.A. Clippers;34;29;.540;9½
Sacramento;31;30;.508;11½
L.A. Lakers;30;31;.492;12½
Phoenix;12;50;.194;31
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Indiana 122, Minnesota 115
Orlando 103, Golden State 96
Cleveland 125, New York 118
Houston 121, Miami 118
Philadelphia 108, Oklahoma City 104
Utah 111, Denver 104
GAMES TODAY
Charlotte at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Portland at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Detroit at Cleveland, 4 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Golden State at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Memphis at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Utah, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Denver, 8 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Michigan 82, Nebraska 53
Minnesota 62, Northwestern 50
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 65, Mount St. Mary's 59
Hofstra 80, Drexel 77
LIU Brooklyn 84, CCSU 55
Northeastern 75, Delaware 64
Sacred Heart 87, Robert Morris 63
St. Francis (Pa.) 83, Wagner 72
St. Francis Brooklyn 74, Bryant 66
William & Mary 67, Towson 65
Xavier 84, St. John's 73
SOUTH
Belmont 112, UT Martin 67
E. Kentucky 82, Austin Peay 80
Elon 73, James Madison 58
Furman 90, Samford 81
Georgia Southern 81, UALR 66
Georgia St. 76, Arkansas St. 60
Hampton 90, Winthrop 75
Louisiana-Lafayette 83, Coastal Carolina 70
Louisiana-Monroe 81, Appalachian St. 75
Marshall 90, Louisiana Tech 79
Murray St. 71, Morehead St. 52
Texas State 58, Troy 44
Texas-Arlington 75, South Alabama 57
UNC-Greensboro 100, The Citadel 96
VMI 84, Mercer 71
W. Kentucky 73, UAB 67
Wofford 80, Chattanooga 54
MIDWEST
Detroit 87, IUPUI 85
Green Bay 70, Wright St. 67
Jacksonville St. 89, E. Illinois 84, 2OT
N. Kentucky 65, Milwaukee 55
New Mexico St. 75, UMKC 55
North Dakota 88, Purdue Fort Wayne 82
Oakland 86, Ill.-Chicago 72
Rio Grande 82, Chicago St. 77
SE Missouri 89, Tennessee St. 74
SIU-Edwardsville 76, Tennessee Tech 68
South Dakota 75, N. Dakota St. 65
Wichita St. 65, UConn 63
SOUTHWEST
FAU 60, North Texas 54
Old Dominion 65, UTSA 64
Oral Roberts 84, Nebraska-Omaha 80
Tulsa 72, Tulane 64
FAR WEST
Arizona 74, Oregon St. 72
Denver 74, W. Illinois 46
Long Beach St. 69, UC Santa Barbara 64
N. Colorado 85, Weber St. 61
Sacramento St. 59, E. Washington 56
Seattle 67, California Baptist 65
Stanford 98, Washington St. 50
UCLA 93, Southern Cal 88, OT
College women
MISSOURI VALLEY
Illinois St. 65, Loyola 52
Bradley 87, Valparaiso 76
BIG TEN
Rutgers 60, Minnesota 54
Ohio St. 61, Wisconsin 50
EAST
Iona 58, St. Peter's 53
Marist 69, Monmouth (NJ) 45
Quinnipiac 59, Manhattan 42
Rider 77, Siena 54
SOUTH
Alabama 46, Mississippi 43
Appalachian St. 56, Louisiana-Monroe 51
Austin Peay 80, E. Kentucky 60
Coastal Carolina 67, Louisiana-Lafayette 62
Duke 63, Clemson 59
ETSU 72, W. Carolina 41
Georgia 69, Florida 57
Louisville 92, NC State 62
Mercer 66, Furman 62
Miami 69, Georgia Tech 56
Mississippi St. 76, LSU 56
Morehead St. 80, Murray St. 71
Pittsburgh 70, Wake Forest 64
Samford 79, Wofford 62
South Carolina 73, Auburn 66
Syracuse 94, Florida St. 88
Texas A&M 62, Kentucky 55
UNC-Greensboro 53, Chattanooga 49
UT Martin 71, Belmont 68
Vanderbilt 76, Tennessee 69
Virginia Tech 63, Virginia 45
MIDWEST
E. Illinois 52, Jacksonville St. 49
Green Bay 45, IUPUI 43
Milwaukee 48, Ill.-Chicago 37
N. Kentucky 74, Oakland 63
North Dakota 74, Purdue Fort Wayne 58
Rio Grande 84, Chicago St. 38
SE Missouri 81, Tennessee St. 57
SIU-Edwardsville 63, Tennessee Tech 61
South Dakota 76, N. Dakota St. 57
Wright St. 76, Detroit 73
SOUTHWEST
Georgia St. 64, Arkansas St. 62
Missouri 73, Arkansas 67
Oral Roberts 65, Nebraska-Omaha 64
Texas-Arlington 72, South Alabama 51
Troy 82, Texas State 63
UALR 80, Georgia Southern 51
FAR WEST
BYU 82, San Francisco 59
California Baptist 86, Seattle 64
Denver 94, W. Illinois 85
E. Washington 71, Sacramento St. 62
Gonzaga 83, Pepperdine 60
Idaho 81, Portland St. 68
Loyola Marymount 70, Portland 54
N. Colorado 61, Idaho St. 59
New Mexico St. 68, UMKC 61
Santa Clara 77, San Diego 68
UC Davis 66, Long Beach St. 49
UC Riverside 63, CS Northridge 51
