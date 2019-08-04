WNBA
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Indiana 86, Minnesota 75
Chicago 87, Atlanta 75
Las Vegas 75, Dallas 70
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Connecticut 94, New York 79
Los Angeles 83, Seattle 75
Phoenix 103, Washington 82
GAMES TODAY
No games scheduled
GAMES TUESDAY
Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
