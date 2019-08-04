Basketball clip art

WNBA

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana 86, Minnesota 75

Chicago 87, Atlanta 75

Las Vegas 75, Dallas 70

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Connecticut 94, New York 79

Los Angeles 83, Seattle 75

Phoenix 103, Washington 82

GAMES TODAY

No games scheduled

GAMES TUESDAY

Minnesota at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter for The Courier

Load comments