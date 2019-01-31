NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;37;16;.698;—
Philadelphia;34;18;.654;2½
Boston;32;19;.627;4
Brooklyn;28;25;.528;9
New York;10;40;.200;25½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;24;25;.490;—
Charlotte;24;26;.480;½
Washington;22;29;.431;3
Orlando;21;31;.404;4½
Atlanta;16;34;.320;8½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;37;13;.740;—
Indiana;32;19;.627;5½
Detroit;22;28;.440;15
Chicago;12;40;.231;26
Cleveland;11;41;.212;27
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Antonio;31;22;.585;—
Houston;29;21;.580;½
Dallas;23;28;.451;7
New Orleans;23;29;.442;7½
Memphis;20;32;.385;10½
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;35;15;.700;—
Oklahoma City;32;18;.640;3
Portland;32;20;.615;4
Utah;29;23;.558;7
Minnesota;25;26;.490;10½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;36;15;.706;—
L.A. Clippers;28;24;.549;8½
L.A. Lakers;27;25;.510;9½
Sacramento;26;25;.510;10
Phoenix;11;42;.208;26
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 93, Dallas 89
Orlando 107, Indiana 100
Milwaukee 105, Toronto 92
San Antonio 117, Brooklyn 114
L.A. Lakers 123, L.A. Clippers 120, OT
Philadelphia 113, Golden State 104
GAMES TODAY
Memphis at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Miami, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Utah, 8 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
New Orleans at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
College men
BIG TEN
Purdue 99, Penn St. 90
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 71, Buena Vista 67
Simpson 84, Wartburg 81
IOWA COLLEGE
Benedictine 86, Grand View 60
Cornell 80, Monmouth 77
Grinnell 110, Beloit 83
Mount Mercy 68, Graceland 67
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
DMACC 92, Little Priest Tribal 75
Kirkwood 66, Ellsworth 46
NIACC 119, Iowa Lakes 110
EAST
Bryant 71, Wagner 64
CCSU 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 72
Fairleigh Dickinson 80, LIU Brooklyn 77
Georgetown 80, Xavier 73
Manhattan 62, Fairfield 49
Marist 78, Iona 74
Monmouth (NJ) 66, Siena 55
Purdue 99, Penn St. 90, OT
Rider 59, St. Peter's 51
Sacred Heart 87, Mount St. Mary's 79
St. Francis (Pa.) 76, Robert Morris 73
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 104, Louisiana-Lafayette 77
Austin Peay 77, Tennessee Tech 66
Belmont 97, SE Missouri 71
Coastal Carolina 92, Louisiana-Monroe 81
Coll. of Charleston 70, James Madison 53
ETSU 74, Samford 66
East Carolina 66, Tulane 65
Elon 57, Delaware 56
FAU 69, Louisiana Tech 61
Furman 71, The Citadel 61
Jacksonville St. 88, Murray St. 68
Marshall 91, UTEP 86
Old Dominion 72, North Texas 61
Rice 65, Charlotte 61
Southern Miss. 89, FIU 73
Tennessee St. 68, UT Martin 67
Towson 77, UNC-Wilmington 76
UNC-Greensboro 93, VMI 66
W. Carolina 105, Chattanooga 96
W. Kentucky 96, UTSA 88, OT
William & Mary 75, Drexel 69
Wofford 76, Mercer 67
MIDWEST
Detroit 78, Cleveland St. 64
E. Illinois 67, E. Kentucky 66
Rio Grande 77, Chicago St. 46
SIU-Edwardsville 83, Morehead St. 76
Youngstown St. 75, Oakland 74
SOUTHWEST
Houston 73, Temple 66
S. Dakota St. 86, Oral Roberts 80
Texas Rio Grande Valley 77, Chicago St. 46
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 95, Arizona 88, OT
New Mexico St. 70, UMKC 54
Oregon 78, Utah 72
Oregon St. 76, Colorado 74
Portland St. 76, Weber St. 75
Sacramento St. 74, Idaho St. 58
College women
BIG TEN
Iowa at Michigan, ppd. to 11 a.m. Feb. 1
Maryland 75, Wisconsin 57
Minnesota 51, Northwestern 54
Nebraska 84, Purdue 64
Ohio St. 78, Illinois 70
Rutgers 69, Indiana 64
Penn St. at Michigan St., ppd. Feb. 27
AMERICAN RIVERS
Coe 76, Simpson 73
Wartburg 88, Simpson 73
IOWA COLLEGE
Benedictine 67, Grand View 60
Graceland 68, Mount Mercy 49
Grinnell 58, Beloit 52
Monmouth 64, Cornell 54
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE
DMACC 96, Little Priest Tribal 72
NIACC 9, Iowa Lakes 70
Kirkwood 103, Ellsworth 48
Southeastern 68, Marshalltown 46
EAST
Boston College 92, Duke 90
Davidson 62, George Washington 42
Fordham 65, La Salle 54
Rutgers 69, Indiana 64
Syracuse 72, Virginia 68
Virginia Tech 74, Pittsburgh 58
SOUTH
Auburn 64, Mississippi 51
Austin Peay 72, Tennessee Tech 65
Belmont 91, SE Missouri 57
Chattanooga 72, W. Carolina 58
Coastal Carolina 79, Louisiana-Monroe 54
ETSU 85, UNC-Greensboro 76
Florida St. 62, Miami 58
Furman 57, Samford 36
Louisiana Tech 86, FAU 55
Louisiana-Lafayette 73, Appalachian St. 55
Louisville 78, UConn 69
Maryland 75, Wisconsin 57
Mercer 81, Wofford 79
Mississippi St. 68, LSU 35
Murray St. 64, Jacksonville St. 59
N. Kentucky 60, IUPUI 57
NC State 59, Wake Forest 50
North Carolina 91, Georgia Tech 90
Notre Dame 101, Clemson 63
South Carolina 74, Kentucky 70
Southern Miss. 71, FIU 57
Tennessee 67, Florida 50
UT Martin 73, Tennessee St. 61
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 67, Detroit 51
E. Illinois 80, E. Kentucky 60
Minnesota 61, Northwestern 54
Morehead St. 73, SIU-Edwardsville 67
Nebraska 84, Purdue 64
New Mexico St. 90, UMKC 86
Ohio St. 78, Illinois 70
Saint Louis 60, George Mason 53
Wright St. 72, Ill.-Chicago 47
Youngstown St. 76, Oakland 61
SOUTHWEST
Georgia 80, Arkansas 72
Marshall 63, UTEP 60
Old Dominion 72, North Texas 71
Rice 61, Charlotte 51
Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 53
W. Kentucky 81, UTSA 62
FAR WEST
CS Northridge 74, Cal St.-Fullerton 44
California Baptist 83, Utah Valley 54
Gonzaga 63, Pacific 51
Idaho 86, N. Arizona 69
Idaho St. 56, Sacramento St. 42
Loyola Marymount 61, BYU 58
Pepperdine 88, San Diego 65
Portland St. 65, Weber St. 38
S. Dakota St. 83, Denver 67
S. Utah 73, E. Washington 63
Saint Mary's (Cal) 113, Portland 85
UC Davis 70, Long Beach St. 50
UC Riverside 60, Hawaii 55
Prep boys
METRO
Janesville at Waterloo Christian
Columbus at Denver, ppd. to Feb 2
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City West 69, Iowa City High 48
Western Dubuque 54, Dubuque Wahlert 48
IOWA STAR
Don Bosco at South Hardin, ppd. to Feb. 4
Rockford at Riceville, ccd.
Paton-Churdan 55, Collins-Maxwell 50
Meskwaki at East Marshall, ccd.
Montezuma at North Tama, ccd.
Janesville at Waterloo Christian
Tripoli at Clarksville, ppd.
East Buchanan at Clarksville, ppd. to Feb. 7
NORTH CENTRAL
Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Pocahontas Area, ccd.
Algona at Charles City, ppd. to Feb 2
Webster City 67, Clarion Goldfield 33
Saint Edmond 80, Humboldt 74
West Marshall at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Aplington-Parkersburg at Sumner-Fredericksburg, ppd.
BCLUW at AGWSR
Don Bosco at South Hardin, ppd. to Feb. 4
Meskwaki Settlement at East Marshall, ccd.
South Tama at Grundy Center, ccd.
Union Community at Hudson, ccd.
Wapsie Valley at Jesup, ppd. to Feb. 4
Waterloo Columbus at Denver, ppd. to Feb. 2
West Marshall at Iowa Falls-Alden (B), ccd.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at West Marshall
NORTHEAST IOWA
Algona at Charles City, ppd. to Feb. 2
Vinton-Shellsburg 52, Oelwein 46
Crestwood 48, Decorah 46
TOP OF IOWA
Rockford at Riceville, ccd
Forest City 64, Belmond-Klemme 41
Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
North Butler at Osage, ccd.
Algona Garrigan 68, Eagle Grove 26
North Iowa at West Hancock
Mason City Newman at West Fork, ppd.
TRI-RIVERS
Calamus-Wheatland at Tipton, ccd.
Edgewood-Colesburg at East Buchanan, ppd. to Feb. 2
Starmont at Central City, ppd.
Alburnett 75, Springville 45
Marquette Catholic at Lisbon, ppd. to Feb. 2
UPPER IOWA
Turkey Valley 52, Central Elkader 32
North Fayette Valley at South Winneshiek, ccd.
MFL MarMac 59, Postville 44
WAMAC
South Tama at Grundy Center, ccd.
Vinton-Shellsburg 52, Oelwein 46
Benton Community at Williamsburg, ccd.
Mount Vernon at West Delaware, ppd.
West Delaware at Maquoketa, ppd. to Feb. 9
Marion at Dyersville Beckman, ppd.
STATE
Albia 65, Davis County, Bloomfield 40
Ar-We-Va, Westside 55, Glidden-Ralston 15
B-G-M, Brooklyn 69, H-L-V, Victor 35
Boyden-Hull 77, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 49
Carlisle 85, Ballard 77
Denison-Schleswig 81, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 49
East Sac County 67, Pocahontas Area 64
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 61, Highland, Riverside 56
Lone Tree 74, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 30
MFL MarMac 59, Postville 44
Ogden 58, Coon Rapids-Bayard 46
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Clay Central-Everly 33
South Central Calhoun 67, Southeast Valley, Gowrie 34
WACO, Wayland 544, Notre Dame, Burlington 61
Prep girls
IGHSAU rankings
CLASS 5A
;Rec.;LW
1. Iowa City High;14-0;1
2. Southeast Polk;15-1;2
3. Johnston;15-1;3
4. Cedar Rapids Prairie;13-2;4
5. West Des Moines Valley;13-3;5
6. Cedar Falls;15-1;6
7. Waukee;11-4;8
8. Pleasant Valley;16-0;9
9. Ankeny Centennial;11-5;11
10. Iowa City West;11-3;12
11. Dowling Catholic;10-6;7
12. C.R. Washington;12-3;10
13. Urbandale;10-7;13
14. Ames;8-8;14
15. Bettendorf;13-5;3
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;LW
1. Marion;14-0;1
2. North Scott;14-3;2
3. Mason City;10-6;3
4. Grinnell;12-2;4
5. Waverly-Shell Rock;13-2;5
6. Central DeWitt;13-2;6
7. Denison-Schleswig;14-1;7
8. Sioux City Heelan;12-3;8
9. LeMars;14-3;10
10. Lewis Central;14-2;8
11. Ballard;15-2;13
12. Gilbert;12-5;11
13. Cedar Rapids Xavier;9-7;12
14. Pella;11-5;15
15. Glenwood;12-4;NR
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;LW
1. North Polk;15-1;1
2. Osage;16-0;2
3. Center Point-Urbana;15-2;3
4. Clear Lake;12-3;4
5. Algona;16-1;5
6. Des Moines Christian;15-2;6
7. Crestwood;11-4;9
8. Iowa Falls-Alden;14-2;8
9. Waukon;12-2;7
10. Roland-Story;12-4;11
11. Central Lee;15-4;10
12. Okoboji;16-2;12
13. Red Oak;15-4;13
14. Davenport Assumption;8-8;14
15. West Burlington;12-4;NR
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;LW
1. Grundy Center;16-0;1
2. Central Decatur;16-0;2
3. Treynor;17-1;3
4. Cherokee;17-1;4
5. Cascade;16-1;6
6. North Linn;16-0;7
7. Panorama;16-1;8
8. S.C. Calhoun;16-1;5
9. Bellevue;16-1;9
10. Dike-New Hartford;12-2;10
11. Van Buren;15-2;11
12. Apl.-Parkersburg;16-1;12
13. Wilton;16-2;13
14. Maquoketa Valley;15-2;14
15. Unity Christian;12-5;15
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;LW
1. Newell-Fonda;17-0;1
2. West Hancock;17-0;2
3. Montezuma;16-1;3
4. Seymour;15-0;4
5. Lynnville-Sully;14-3;5
6. Clarksville;14-2;7
7. Colo-NESCO;15-1;10
8. Marquette Catholic;15-2;11
9. CAM;14-2;6
10. Janesville;12-3;8
11. Kingsley-Pierson;17-1;13
12. Westwood;16-3;14
13. North Mahaska;11-4;12
14. AGWSR;10-6;9
15. MMRCU;14-4;NR
Results
METRO
Janesville 59, Waterloo Christian 28
Columbus at Denver, ppd. to Feb 2
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Iowa City West 65, Iowa City High 51
Cedar Rapids Washington 71, Dubuque Senior 37
Linn-Mar at Iowa City Liberty, ppd. to Feb 9
IOWA STAR
Don Bosco at South Hardin, ppd. to Feb. 4
Rockford at Riceville, ccd.
Paton-Churdan 48, Collins-Maxwell 36
Meskwaki at East Marshall, ccd.
Montezuma at North Tama, ccd.
Janesville 59, Waterloo Christian 28
Tripoli at Clarksville, ppd.
Colo-NESCO 52, Martensdale St. Marys 38
East Buchanan at Clarksville, ccd.
NORTH CENTRAL
Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Pocahontas Area ccd.
Algona at Charles City, ccd.
Webster City 50, Clarion Goldfield 37
Saint Edmond at Humboldt
West Marshall at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
Aplington-Parkersburg at Sumner-Fredericksburg, ppd.
BCLUW at AGWSR
Don Bosco at South Hardin, ppd. to Feb. 4
Meskwaki Settlement at East Marshall, ccd.
South Tama at Grundy Center, ccd.
Union Community at Hudson, ccd.
Wapsie Valley at Jesup, ppd. to Feb. 4
Waterloo Columbus at Denver, ppd. to Feb 2
West Marshall at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck at West Marshall
NORTHEAST IOWA
Algona at Charles City, ccd.
Vinton-Shellsburg 56, Oelwein 42
Waverly-Shell Rock 47, New Hampton 34
TOP OF IOWA
Rockford at Riceville, ccd.
Forest City 59, Belmond-Klemme 41
Clear Lake 63, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40
North Butler at Osage, ccd.
Algona Garrigan 65, Eagle Grove 27
West Hancock 77, North Iowa 24
Mason City Newman at West Fork, ppd.
TRI-RIVERS
Calamus-Wheatland at Tipton, ccd.
Edgewood-Colesburg at East Buchanan, ppd to Feb. 2
Starmont at Central City, ppd.
Maquoketa Valley at North Linn, ppd.
Springville at Alburnett
Marquette Catholic at Lisbon, ppd. to Feb. 2
UPPER IOWA
Turkey Valley 49, Central Elkader 42
North Fayette Valley at South Winneshiek, ccd.
MFL MarMac 88, Postville 21
WAMAC
Vinton-Shellsburg 56, Oelwein 42
Benton Community at Mount Pleasant, ccd.
Marion at West Delaware, ppd.
South Tama at Grundy Center, ccd
Williamsburg at Independence, ppd.
STATE
Ballard 40, Carlisle 33
BGM, Brooklyn 54, HLV, Victor 36
Bishop Heelan 71, Sioux City, West 40
CAM, Anita 52, Audubon 50
Carroll 54, Perry 33
Cherokee, Washington 75, Spencer 36
Colfax-Mingo 54, Melcher-Dallas 53
Dallas Center-Grimes 47, Indianola 37
Danville 42, Central Lee, Donnellson 40
Davis County, Bloomfield 59, Albia 20
Des Moines Christian 55, Van Meter 45
Emmetsburg 75, Alta-Aurelia 30
Harlan 47, Nodaway Valley 36
Holy Trinity Catholic 78, Cardinal, Eldon 30
Iowa Mennonite School, Kalona 63, Highland, Riverside 61
Kingsley-Pierson 72, Ridge View 54
LeMars 67, Spirit Lake 27
Lone Tree 65, Columbus, Columbus Junction 31
Louisa-Muscatine 57, Winfield-Mt Union 32
Mediapolis 58, Wapello 52
Newell-Fonda 76, Manson-NW Webster 44
North Polk 55, Bondurant-Farrar 40
PCM, Monroe 43, Saydel 21
Roland-Story 36, Nevada 21
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, North 27
Southwest Valley 59, Bedford 33
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 63, Creston 50
Waukee 108, Des Moines, Hoover 16
West Burlington 60, New London 19
Western Christian 69, Storm Lake 49
