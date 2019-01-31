Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;37;16;.698;—

Philadelphia;34;18;.654;2½

Boston;32;19;.627;4

Brooklyn;28;25;.528;9

New York;10;40;.200;25½

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Miami;24;25;.490;—

Charlotte;24;26;.480;½

Washington;22;29;.431;3

Orlando;21;31;.404;4½

Atlanta;16;34;.320;8½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;37;13;.740;—

Indiana;32;19;.627;5½

Detroit;22;28;.440;15

Chicago;12;40;.231;26

Cleveland;11;41;.212;27

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Antonio;31;22;.585;—

Houston;29;21;.580;½

Dallas;23;28;.451;7

New Orleans;23;29;.442;7½

Memphis;20;32;.385;10½

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;35;15;.700;—

Oklahoma City;32;18;.640;3

Portland;32;20;.615;4

Utah;29;23;.558;7

Minnesota;25;26;.490;10½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;36;15;.706;—

L.A. Clippers;28;24;.549;8½

L.A. Lakers;27;25;.510;9½

Sacramento;26;25;.510;10

Phoenix;11;42;.208;26

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 93, Dallas 89

Orlando 107, Indiana 100

Milwaukee 105, Toronto 92

San Antonio 117, Brooklyn 114

L.A. Lakers 123, L.A. Clippers 120, OT

Philadelphia 113, Golden State 104

GAMES TODAY

Memphis at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Boston at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Miami, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Utah, 8 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 9 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

L.A. Clippers at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

College men

BIG TEN

Purdue 99, Penn St. 90

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 71, Buena Vista 67

Simpson 84, Wartburg 81

IOWA COLLEGE

Benedictine 86, Grand View 60

Cornell 80, Monmouth 77

Grinnell 110, Beloit 83

Mount Mercy 68, Graceland 67

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

DMACC 92, Little Priest Tribal 75

Kirkwood 66, Ellsworth 46

NIACC 119, Iowa Lakes 110

EAST

Bryant 71, Wagner 64

CCSU 78, St. Francis Brooklyn 72

Fairleigh Dickinson 80, LIU Brooklyn 77

Georgetown 80, Xavier 73

Manhattan 62, Fairfield 49

Marist 78, Iona 74

Monmouth (NJ) 66, Siena 55

Purdue 99, Penn St. 90, OT

Rider 59, St. Peter's 51

Sacred Heart 87, Mount St. Mary's 79

St. Francis (Pa.) 76, Robert Morris 73

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 104, Louisiana-Lafayette 77

Austin Peay 77, Tennessee Tech 66

Belmont 97, SE Missouri 71

Coastal Carolina 92, Louisiana-Monroe 81

Coll. of Charleston 70, James Madison 53

ETSU 74, Samford 66

East Carolina 66, Tulane 65

Elon 57, Delaware 56

FAU 69, Louisiana Tech 61

Furman 71, The Citadel 61

Jacksonville St. 88, Murray St. 68

Marshall 91, UTEP 86

Old Dominion 72, North Texas 61

Rice 65, Charlotte 61

Southern Miss. 89, FIU 73

Tennessee St. 68, UT Martin 67

Towson 77, UNC-Wilmington 76

UNC-Greensboro 93, VMI 66

W. Carolina 105, Chattanooga 96

W. Kentucky 96, UTSA 88, OT

William & Mary 75, Drexel 69

Wofford 76, Mercer 67

MIDWEST

Detroit 78, Cleveland St. 64

E. Illinois 67, E. Kentucky 66

Rio Grande 77, Chicago St. 46

SIU-Edwardsville 83, Morehead St. 76

Youngstown St. 75, Oakland 74

SOUTHWEST

Houston 73, Temple 66

S. Dakota St. 86, Oral Roberts 80

Texas Rio Grande Valley 77, Chicago St. 46

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 95, Arizona 88, OT

New Mexico St. 70, UMKC 54

Oregon 78, Utah 72

Oregon St. 76, Colorado 74

Portland St. 76, Weber St. 75

Sacramento St. 74, Idaho St. 58

College women

BIG TEN

Iowa at Michigan, ppd. to 11 a.m. Feb. 1

Maryland 75, Wisconsin 57

Minnesota 51, Northwestern 54

Nebraska 84, Purdue 64

Ohio St. 78, Illinois 70

Rutgers 69, Indiana 64

Penn St. at Michigan St., ppd. Feb. 27

AMERICAN RIVERS

Coe 76, Simpson 73

Wartburg 88, Simpson 73

IOWA COLLEGE

Benedictine 67, Grand View 60

Graceland 68, Mount Mercy 49

Grinnell 58, Beloit 52

Monmouth 64, Cornell 54

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

DMACC 96, Little Priest Tribal 72

NIACC 9, Iowa Lakes 70

Kirkwood 103, Ellsworth 48

Southeastern 68, Marshalltown 46

EAST

Boston College 92, Duke 90

Davidson 62, George Washington 42

Fordham 65, La Salle 54

Rutgers 69, Indiana 64

Syracuse 72, Virginia 68

Virginia Tech 74, Pittsburgh 58

SOUTH

Auburn 64, Mississippi 51

Austin Peay 72, Tennessee Tech 65

Belmont 91, SE Missouri 57

Chattanooga 72, W. Carolina 58

Coastal Carolina 79, Louisiana-Monroe 54

ETSU 85, UNC-Greensboro 76

Florida St. 62, Miami 58

Furman 57, Samford 36

Louisiana Tech 86, FAU 55

Louisiana-Lafayette 73, Appalachian St. 55

Louisville 78, UConn 69

Maryland 75, Wisconsin 57

Mercer 81, Wofford 79

Mississippi St. 68, LSU 35

Murray St. 64, Jacksonville St. 59

N. Kentucky 60, IUPUI 57

NC State 59, Wake Forest 50

North Carolina 91, Georgia Tech 90

Notre Dame 101, Clemson 63

South Carolina 74, Kentucky 70

Southern Miss. 71, FIU 57

Tennessee 67, Florida 50

UT Martin 73, Tennessee St. 61

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 67, Detroit 51

E. Illinois 80, E. Kentucky 60

Minnesota 61, Northwestern 54

Morehead St. 73, SIU-Edwardsville 67

Nebraska 84, Purdue 64

New Mexico St. 90, UMKC 86

Ohio St. 78, Illinois 70

Saint Louis 60, George Mason 53

Wright St. 72, Ill.-Chicago 47

Youngstown St. 76, Oakland 61

SOUTHWEST

Georgia 80, Arkansas 72

Marshall 63, UTEP 60

Old Dominion 72, North Texas 71

Rice 61, Charlotte 51

Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 53

W. Kentucky 81, UTSA 62

FAR WEST

CS Northridge 74, Cal St.-Fullerton 44

California Baptist 83, Utah Valley 54

Gonzaga 63, Pacific 51

Idaho 86, N. Arizona 69

Idaho St. 56, Sacramento St. 42

Loyola Marymount 61, BYU 58

Pepperdine 88, San Diego 65

Portland St. 65, Weber St. 38

S. Dakota St. 83, Denver 67

S. Utah 73, E. Washington 63

Saint Mary's (Cal) 113, Portland 85

UC Davis 70, Long Beach St. 50

UC Riverside 60, Hawaii 55

Prep boys

METRO

Janesville at Waterloo Christian

Columbus at Denver, ppd. to Feb 2

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City West 69, Iowa City High 48

Western Dubuque 54, Dubuque Wahlert 48

IOWA STAR

Don Bosco at South Hardin, ppd. to Feb. 4

Rockford at Riceville, ccd.

Paton-Churdan 55, Collins-Maxwell 50

Meskwaki at East Marshall, ccd.

Montezuma at North Tama, ccd.

Janesville at Waterloo Christian

Tripoli at Clarksville, ppd.

East Buchanan at Clarksville, ppd. to Feb. 7

NORTH CENTRAL

Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Pocahontas Area, ccd.

Algona at Charles City, ppd. to Feb 2

Webster City 67, Clarion Goldfield 33

Saint Edmond 80, Humboldt 74

West Marshall at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Aplington-Parkersburg at Sumner-Fredericksburg, ppd.

BCLUW at AGWSR

Don Bosco at South Hardin, ppd. to Feb. 4

Meskwaki Settlement at East Marshall, ccd.

South Tama at Grundy Center, ccd.

Union Community at Hudson, ccd.

Wapsie Valley at Jesup, ppd. to Feb. 4

Waterloo Columbus at Denver, ppd. to Feb. 2

West Marshall at Iowa Falls-Alden (B), ccd.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at West Marshall

NORTHEAST IOWA

Algona at Charles City, ppd. to Feb. 2

Vinton-Shellsburg 52, Oelwein 46

Crestwood 48, Decorah 46

TOP OF IOWA

Rockford at Riceville, ccd

Forest City 64, Belmond-Klemme 41

Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

North Butler at Osage, ccd.

Algona Garrigan 68, Eagle Grove 26

North Iowa at West Hancock

Mason City Newman at West Fork, ppd.

TRI-RIVERS

Calamus-Wheatland at Tipton, ccd.

Edgewood-Colesburg at East Buchanan, ppd. to Feb. 2

Starmont at Central City, ppd.

Alburnett 75, Springville 45

Marquette Catholic at Lisbon, ppd. to Feb. 2

UPPER IOWA

Turkey Valley 52, Central Elkader 32

North Fayette Valley at South Winneshiek, ccd.

MFL MarMac 59, Postville 44

WAMAC

South Tama at Grundy Center, ccd.

Vinton-Shellsburg 52, Oelwein 46

Benton Community at Williamsburg, ccd.

Mount Vernon at West Delaware, ppd.

West Delaware at Maquoketa, ppd. to Feb. 9

Marion at Dyersville Beckman, ppd.

STATE

Albia 65, Davis County, Bloomfield 40

Ar-We-Va, Westside 55, Glidden-Ralston 15

B-G-M, Brooklyn 69, H-L-V, Victor 35

Boyden-Hull 77, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 49

Carlisle 85, Ballard 77

Denison-Schleswig 81, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 49

East Sac County 67, Pocahontas Area 64

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 61, Highland, Riverside 56

Lone Tree 74, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 30

MFL MarMac 59, Postville 44

Ogden 58, Coon Rapids-Bayard 46

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 70, Clay Central-Everly 33

South Central Calhoun 67, Southeast Valley, Gowrie 34

WACO, Wayland 544, Notre Dame, Burlington 61

Prep girls

IGHSAU rankings

CLASS 5A

;Rec.;LW

1. Iowa City High;14-0;1

2. Southeast Polk;15-1;2

3. Johnston;15-1;3

4. Cedar Rapids Prairie;13-2;4

5. West Des Moines Valley;13-3;5

6. Cedar Falls;15-1;6

7. Waukee;11-4;8

8. Pleasant Valley;16-0;9

9. Ankeny Centennial;11-5;11

10. Iowa City West;11-3;12

11. Dowling Catholic;10-6;7

12. C.R. Washington;12-3;10

13. Urbandale;10-7;13

14. Ames;8-8;14

15. Bettendorf;13-5;3

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;LW

1. Marion;14-0;1

2. North Scott;14-3;2

3. Mason City;10-6;3

4. Grinnell;12-2;4

5. Waverly-Shell Rock;13-2;5

6. Central DeWitt;13-2;6

7. Denison-Schleswig;14-1;7

8. Sioux City Heelan;12-3;8

9. LeMars;14-3;10

10. Lewis Central;14-2;8

11. Ballard;15-2;13

12. Gilbert;12-5;11

13. Cedar Rapids Xavier;9-7;12

14. Pella;11-5;15

15. Glenwood;12-4;NR

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;LW

1. North Polk;15-1;1

2. Osage;16-0;2

3. Center Point-Urbana;15-2;3

4. Clear Lake;12-3;4

5. Algona;16-1;5

6. Des Moines Christian;15-2;6

7. Crestwood;11-4;9

8. Iowa Falls-Alden;14-2;8

9. Waukon;12-2;7

10. Roland-Story;12-4;11

11. Central Lee;15-4;10

12. Okoboji;16-2;12

13. Red Oak;15-4;13

14. Davenport Assumption;8-8;14

15. West Burlington;12-4;NR

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;LW

1. Grundy Center;16-0;1

2. Central Decatur;16-0;2

3. Treynor;17-1;3

4. Cherokee;17-1;4

5. Cascade;16-1;6

6. North Linn;16-0;7

7. Panorama;16-1;8

8. S.C. Calhoun;16-1;5

9. Bellevue;16-1;9

10. Dike-New Hartford;12-2;10

11. Van Buren;15-2;11

12. Apl.-Parkersburg;16-1;12

13. Wilton;16-2;13

14. Maquoketa Valley;15-2;14

15. Unity Christian;12-5;15

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;LW

1. Newell-Fonda;17-0;1

2. West Hancock;17-0;2

3. Montezuma;16-1;3

4. Seymour;15-0;4

5. Lynnville-Sully;14-3;5

6. Clarksville;14-2;7

7. Colo-NESCO;15-1;10

8. Marquette Catholic;15-2;11

9. CAM;14-2;6

10. Janesville;12-3;8

11. Kingsley-Pierson;17-1;13

12. Westwood;16-3;14

13. North Mahaska;11-4;12

14. AGWSR;10-6;9

15. MMRCU;14-4;NR

Results

METRO

Janesville 59, Waterloo Christian 28

Columbus at Denver, ppd. to Feb 2

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Iowa City West 65, Iowa City High 51

Cedar Rapids Washington 71, Dubuque Senior 37

Linn-Mar at Iowa City Liberty, ppd. to Feb 9

IOWA STAR

Don Bosco at South Hardin, ppd. to Feb. 4

Rockford at Riceville, ccd.

Paton-Churdan 48, Collins-Maxwell 36

Meskwaki at East Marshall, ccd.

Montezuma at North Tama, ccd.

Janesville 59, Waterloo Christian 28

Tripoli at Clarksville, ppd.

Colo-NESCO 52, Martensdale St. Marys 38

East Buchanan at Clarksville, ccd.

NORTH CENTRAL

Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Fort Dodge St. Edmond at Pocahontas Area ccd.

Algona at Charles City, ccd.

Webster City 50, Clarion Goldfield 37

Saint Edmond at Humboldt

West Marshall at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

Aplington-Parkersburg at Sumner-Fredericksburg, ppd.

BCLUW at AGWSR

Don Bosco at South Hardin, ppd. to Feb. 4

Meskwaki Settlement at East Marshall, ccd.

South Tama at Grundy Center, ccd.

Union Community at Hudson, ccd.

Wapsie Valley at Jesup, ppd. to Feb. 4

Waterloo Columbus at Denver, ppd. to Feb 2

West Marshall at Iowa Falls-Alden, ccd.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at West Marshall

NORTHEAST IOWA

Algona at Charles City, ccd.

Vinton-Shellsburg 56, Oelwein 42

Waverly-Shell Rock 47, New Hampton 34

TOP OF IOWA

Rockford at Riceville, ccd.

Forest City 59, Belmond-Klemme 41

Clear Lake 63, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 40

North Butler at Osage, ccd.

Algona Garrigan 65, Eagle Grove 27

West Hancock 77, North Iowa 24

Mason City Newman at West Fork, ppd.

TRI-RIVERS

Calamus-Wheatland at Tipton, ccd.

Edgewood-Colesburg at East Buchanan, ppd to Feb. 2

Starmont at Central City, ppd.

Maquoketa Valley at North Linn, ppd.

Springville at Alburnett

Marquette Catholic at Lisbon, ppd. to Feb. 2

UPPER IOWA

Turkey Valley 49, Central Elkader 42

North Fayette Valley at South Winneshiek, ccd.

MFL MarMac 88, Postville 21

WAMAC

Vinton-Shellsburg 56, Oelwein 42

Benton Community at Mount Pleasant, ccd.

Marion at West Delaware, ppd.

South Tama at Grundy Center, ccd

Williamsburg at Independence, ppd.

STATE

Ballard 40, Carlisle 33

BGM, Brooklyn 54, HLV, Victor 36

Bishop Heelan 71, Sioux City, West 40

CAM, Anita 52, Audubon 50

Carroll 54, Perry 33

Cherokee, Washington 75, Spencer 36

Colfax-Mingo 54, Melcher-Dallas 53

Dallas Center-Grimes 47, Indianola 37

Danville 42, Central Lee, Donnellson 40

Davis County, Bloomfield 59, Albia 20

Des Moines Christian 55, Van Meter 45

Emmetsburg 75, Alta-Aurelia 30

Harlan 47, Nodaway Valley 36

Holy Trinity Catholic 78, Cardinal, Eldon 30

Iowa Mennonite School, Kalona 63, Highland, Riverside 61

Kingsley-Pierson 72, Ridge View 54

LeMars 67, Spirit Lake 27

Lone Tree 65, Columbus, Columbus Junction 31

Louisa-Muscatine 57, Winfield-Mt Union 32

Mediapolis 58, Wapello 52

Newell-Fonda 76, Manson-NW Webster 44

North Polk 55, Bondurant-Farrar 40

PCM, Monroe 43, Saydel 21

Roland-Story 36, Nevada 21

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, North 27

Southwest Valley 59, Bedford 33

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 63, Creston 50

Waukee 108, Des Moines, Hoover 16

West Burlington 60, New London 19

Western Christian 69, Storm Lake 49

