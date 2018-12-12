NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;22;7;.759;—
Philadelphia;19;10;.655;3
Boston;17;10;.630;4
Brooklyn;11;18;.379;11
New York;8;21;.276;14
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;14;13;.519;—
Orlando;12;15;.444;2
Miami;11;16;.407;3
Washington;11;17;.393;3½
Atlanta;6;21;.222;8
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;18;9;.667;—
Indiana;18;10;.643;½
Detroit;13;13;.500;4½
Cleveland;7;21;.250;11½
Chicago;6;22;.214;12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;16;11;.593;—
Dallas;15;11;.577;½
New Orleans;15;15;.500;2½
San Antonio;14;14;.500;2½
Houston;12;14;.462;3½
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;18;9;.667;—
Oklahoma City;17;9;.654;½
Portland;15;13;.536;3½
Utah;14;15;.483;5
Minnesota;13;15;.464;5½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;19;9;.679;—
L.A. Clippers;17;10;.630;1½
L.A. Lakers;17;10;.630;1½
Sacramento;15;12;.556;3½
Phoenix;4;24;.143;15
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 130, Washington 125, OT
Brooklyn 127, Philadelphia 124
Charlotte 108, Detroit 107
Cleveland 113, New York 106
Indiana 113, Milwaukee 97
Memphis 92, Portland 83
New Orleans 118, Oklahoma City 114
Dallas 114, Atlanta 107
Utah 111, Miami 84
Sacramento 141, Minnesota 130
Toronto 113, Golden State 93
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago vs. Orlando at Mexico City, 8:30 p.m.
Dallas at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Atlanta at Boston, 6 p.m.
New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Portland, 9 p.m.
College women
BIG 12
Baylor 96, Morehead St. 58
BIG TEN
Minnesota 84 Coppin St. 52
Wisconsin 85, Chicago St. 38
AMERICAN RIVERS
Augustana (Ill) 61, Dubuque 54
IOWA COLLEGES
Mount Mercy 72, Harris-Stowe St. 65
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Iowa Lakes 70, Marshalltown 44
Iowa Western 92, Southeast 82
Highland 86, Southwestern 74
EAST
Dartmouth 70, Mass.-Lowell 54
UCF 71, Duquesne 63
UMass 66, Boston U. 55
SOUTH
Furman 73, FAU 57
Georgia Southern 69, Presbyterian 68
Jacksonville St. 55, Alabama A&M 48
Louisiana Tech 72, SE Louisiana 54
Mississippi 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 57
NC Central 66, UNC-Greensboro 57
New Orleans 68, Dillard 59
Norfolk St. 74, Longwood 42
Troy 91, Talladega 70
MIDWEST
Minnesota 84, Coppin St. 52
North Dakota 84, Mayville State 50
Oregon 87, S. Dakota St. 79
Wisconsin 85, Chicago St. 38
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 96, Morehead St. 58
FAR WEST
Colorado 79, Prairie View 38
Fresno St. 80, Santa Clara 53
College men
BIG 12
Texas Tech 79, Northwestern St. 45
MISSOURI VALLEY
Murray St. 80, Southern Illinois 52
IOWA COLLEGES
Cornell 76, Iowa Wesleyan 63
IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES
Southeastern 75, Kirkwood 63
Iowa Lakes 70, Marshalltown 69
EAST
Boston College 82, Columbia 73
Fairleigh Dickinson 93, Army 84
Hartford 91, Bryant 74
Rider 81, Norfolk St. 71
Stony Brook 83, LIU Brooklyn 79
Temple 65, UMass 63
SOUTH
Georgia St. 95, Chattanooga 88
Louisville 72, Lipscomb 68
Mississippi 69, SE Louisiana 47
Presbyterian 103, VMI 70
Troy 88, Carver 43
UNC-Greensboro 77, Coppin St. 54
MIDWEST
DePaul 104, Chicago St. 70
IUPUI 116, Indiana-Northwest 79
Murray St. 80, S. Illinois 52
South Dakota 78, Bellevue 52
Wichita St. 69, Jacksonville St. 65
SOUTHWEST
Houston 82, LSU 76
Texas Tech 79, Northwestern St. 44
FAR WEST
BYU 85, Portland St. 66
Boise St. 67, Alabama St. 57
San Diego St. 99, Cal State Dominguez Hills 46
