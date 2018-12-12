Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;22;7;.759;—

Philadelphia;19;10;.655;3

Boston;17;10;.630;4

Brooklyn;11;18;.379;11

New York;8;21;.276;14

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Charlotte;14;13;.519;—

Orlando;12;15;.444;2

Miami;11;16;.407;3

Washington;11;17;.393;3½

Atlanta;6;21;.222;8

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;18;9;.667;—

Indiana;18;10;.643;½

Detroit;13;13;.500;4½

Cleveland;7;21;.250;11½

Chicago;6;22;.214;12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;16;11;.593;—

Dallas;15;11;.577;½

New Orleans;15;15;.500;2½

San Antonio;14;14;.500;2½

Houston;12;14;.462;3½

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;18;9;.667;—

Oklahoma City;17;9;.654;½

Portland;15;13;.536;3½

Utah;14;15;.483;5

Minnesota;13;15;.464;5½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;19;9;.679;—

L.A. Clippers;17;10;.630;1½

L.A. Lakers;17;10;.630;1½

Sacramento;15;12;.556;3½

Phoenix;4;24;.143;15

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 130, Washington 125, OT

Brooklyn 127, Philadelphia 124

Charlotte 108, Detroit 107

Cleveland 113, New York 106

Indiana 113, Milwaukee 97

Memphis 92, Portland 83

New Orleans 118, Oklahoma City 114

Dallas 114, Atlanta 107

Utah 111, Miami 84

Sacramento 141, Minnesota 130

Toronto 113, Golden State 93

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Lakers at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago vs. Orlando at Mexico City, 8:30 p.m.

Dallas at Phoenix, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Atlanta at Boston, 6 p.m.

New York at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Denver, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Portland, 9 p.m.

College women

BIG 12

Baylor 96, Morehead St. 58

BIG TEN

Minnesota 84 Coppin St. 52

Wisconsin 85, Chicago St. 38

AMERICAN RIVERS

Augustana (Ill) 61, Dubuque 54

IOWA COLLEGES

Mount Mercy 72, Harris-Stowe St. 65

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Iowa Lakes 70, Marshalltown 44

Iowa Western 92, Southeast 82

Highland 86, Southwestern 74

EAST

Dartmouth 70, Mass.-Lowell 54

UCF 71, Duquesne 63

UMass 66, Boston U. 55

SOUTH

Furman 73, FAU 57

Georgia Southern 69, Presbyterian 68

Jacksonville St. 55, Alabama A&M 48

Louisiana Tech 72, SE Louisiana 54

Mississippi 79, Louisiana-Lafayette 57

NC Central 66, UNC-Greensboro 57

New Orleans 68, Dillard 59

Norfolk St. 74, Longwood 42

Troy 91, Talladega 70

MIDWEST

Minnesota 84, Coppin St. 52

North Dakota 84, Mayville State 50

Oregon 87, S. Dakota St. 79

Wisconsin 85, Chicago St. 38

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 96, Morehead St. 58

FAR WEST

Colorado 79, Prairie View 38

Fresno St. 80, Santa Clara 53

College men

BIG 12

Texas Tech 79, Northwestern St. 45

MISSOURI VALLEY

Murray St. 80, Southern Illinois 52

IOWA COLLEGES

Cornell 76, Iowa Wesleyan 63

IOWA COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Southeastern 75, Kirkwood 63

Iowa Lakes 70, Marshalltown 69

EAST

Boston College 82, Columbia 73

Fairleigh Dickinson 93, Army 84

Hartford 91, Bryant 74

Rider 81, Norfolk St. 71

Stony Brook 83, LIU Brooklyn 79

Temple 65, UMass 63

SOUTH

Georgia St. 95, Chattanooga 88

Louisville 72, Lipscomb 68

Mississippi 69, SE Louisiana 47

Presbyterian 103, VMI 70

Troy 88, Carver 43

UNC-Greensboro 77, Coppin St. 54

MIDWEST

DePaul 104, Chicago St. 70

IUPUI 116, Indiana-Northwest 79

Murray St. 80, S. Illinois 52

South Dakota 78, Bellevue 52

Wichita St. 69, Jacksonville St. 65

SOUTHWEST

Houston 82, LSU 76

Texas Tech 79, Northwestern St. 44

FAR WEST

BYU 85, Portland St. 66

Boise St. 67, Alabama St. 57

San Diego St. 99, Cal State Dominguez Hills 46

