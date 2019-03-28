Basketball clip art

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;53;23;.697;—

x-Philadelphia;48;27;.640;4½

x-Boston;44;31;.587;8½

Brooklyn;38;38;.500;15

New York;14;61;.187;38½

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Miami;37;38;.493;—

Orlando;37;39;.487;½

Charlotte;35;39;.473;1½

Washington;31;45;.408;6½

Atlanta;27;48;.360;10

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

y-Milwaukee;57;19;.750;—

x-Indiana;45;30;.600;11½

Detroit;38;37;.507;18½

Chicago;21;55;.276;36

Cleveland;19;57;.250;38

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Houston;48;28;.632;—

San Antonio;44;32;.579;4

New Orleans;32;45;.416;16½

Memphis;30;45;.400;17½

Dallas;29;46;.387;18½

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Denver;50;24;.676;—

x-Portland;47;27;.635;3

Utah;45;30;.600;5½

Oklahoma City;44;31;.587;6½

Minnesota;33;41;.446;17

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Golden State;51;23;.689;—

x-L.A. Clippers;45;31;.592;7

Sacramento;37;38;.493;14½

L.A. Lakers;33;42;.440;18½

Phoenix;17;59;.224;35

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

———

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Detroit 115, Orlando 98

Philadelphia 123, Brooklyn 110

Miami 105, Dallas 99

Toronto 117, New York 92

Houston 112, Denver 85

Milwaukee 128, L.A. Clippers 118

New Orleans 121, Sacramento 118

San Antonio 116, Cleveland 110

GAMES TODAY

Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

Boston at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 5 p.m.

Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Portland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

College men

NCAA tournament

At Capital One Arena

Washington

Regional Semifinals

GAMES TODAY

Michigan State (30-6) vs. LSU (28-6), 6:09 p.m.

Duke (31-5) vs. Virginia Tech (26-8), 8:39 p.m.

At KFC Yum! Center

Louisville, Ky.

Regional Semifinals

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Purdue 99, Tennessee 94, OT

Virginia 53, Oregon 49

Regional Championship

GAME SATURDAY

Purdue (26-9) vs. Virginia (32-3), 7:49 p.m.

At The Sprint Center

Kansas City, Mo.

Regional Semifinals

GAMES TODAY

North Carolina (29-6) vs. Auburn (28-9), 6:29 p.m.

Kentucky (29-6) vs. Houston (33-3), 8:57 p.m.

At Honda Center

Anaheim, Calif.

Regional Semifinals

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Gonzaga 72, Florida State 58

Texas Tech 63, Michigan 44

Regional Championship

GAME SATURDAY

Gonzaga (33-3) vs. Texas Tech (29-6), 5:09 p.m.

Division II tournament

Semifinals

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Northwest Missouri State 76, Saint Anselm 53

Point Loma 81, Southern Indiana 71

Championship

GAME SATURDAY

Northwest Missouri State vs. Point Loma, 2 p.m.

CIT

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Hampton 82, NJIT 70

Texas Southern 108, Louisiana-Monroe 102, 3OT

GAME TODAY

CSU Bakersfield (18-15) at Green Bay (19-16), 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Tuesday, April 2

Hampton (19-17) at Marshall (21-14), 7 p.m.

Texas Southern (24-13) vs. CSU Bakersfield-Green Bay winner

College women

NCAA Tournament

GREENSBORO REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

Games Saturday

At Greensboro, N.C.

Baylor (33-1) vs. South Carolina (23-9), TBA

N.C. State (28-5) vs. Iowa (28-6), TBA

PORTLAND REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

Games Friday

At Portland, Ore.

Mississippi St. (32-2) vs. Arizona St. (22-10), TBA

South Dakota St. (28-6) vs. Oregon (31-4), TBA

CHICAGO REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

Games Saturday

At Chicago

Notre Dame (32-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-7), TBA

Missouri St. (24-9) vs. Stanford (30-4), TBA

ALBANY REGIONAL

Regional semifinals

Games Friday

At Albany, N.Y.

Louisville (31-3) vs. Oregon St. (26-7), TBA

UCLA (22-12) vs. UConn (33-2), TBA

WNIT

THIRD ROUND

Wednesday's result

Northwestern 56, West Virginia 54

Thursday's results

Ohio 68, Western Kentucky 60

Cincinnati 72, Butler 65

James Madison 70, Virginia Tech 66

TCU 82, Arkansas 78

Wyoming 61, Pepperdine 60

Arizona 68, Idaho 60

WBI

SEMIFINALS

Game Today

North Texas vs. North Alabama, 7 p.m.

Game Saturday

Campbell vs. Appalachian St., 6 p.m.

NCAA Division II

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday's results

Southwestern Oklahoma St. 66, Indiana (Pa.) 57

Lubbock Christian 69, Drury 60

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Today

Southwestern Oklahoma St. vs. Lubbock Christian, 6 p.m.

