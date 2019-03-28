NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;53;23;.697;—
x-Philadelphia;48;27;.640;4½
x-Boston;44;31;.587;8½
Brooklyn;38;38;.500;15
New York;14;61;.187;38½
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;37;38;.493;—
Orlando;37;39;.487;½
Charlotte;35;39;.473;1½
Washington;31;45;.408;6½
Atlanta;27;48;.360;10
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
y-Milwaukee;57;19;.750;—
x-Indiana;45;30;.600;11½
Detroit;38;37;.507;18½
Chicago;21;55;.276;36
Cleveland;19;57;.250;38
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Houston;48;28;.632;—
San Antonio;44;32;.579;4
New Orleans;32;45;.416;16½
Memphis;30;45;.400;17½
Dallas;29;46;.387;18½
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Denver;50;24;.676;—
x-Portland;47;27;.635;3
Utah;45;30;.600;5½
Oklahoma City;44;31;.587;6½
Minnesota;33;41;.446;17
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Golden State;51;23;.689;—
x-L.A. Clippers;45;31;.592;7
Sacramento;37;38;.493;14½
L.A. Lakers;33;42;.440;18½
Phoenix;17;59;.224;35
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
———
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Detroit 115, Orlando 98
Philadelphia 123, Brooklyn 110
Miami 105, Dallas 99
Toronto 117, New York 92
Houston 112, Denver 85
Milwaukee 128, L.A. Clippers 118
New Orleans 121, Sacramento 118
San Antonio 116, Cleveland 110
GAMES TODAY
Indiana at Boston, 6 p.m.
Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Washington at Utah, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.
Boston at Brooklyn, 5 p.m.
Sacramento at Houston, 5 p.m.
Orlando at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Portland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
College men
NCAA tournament
At Capital One Arena
Washington
Regional Semifinals
GAMES TODAY
Michigan State (30-6) vs. LSU (28-6), 6:09 p.m.
Duke (31-5) vs. Virginia Tech (26-8), 8:39 p.m.
At KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, Ky.
Regional Semifinals
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Purdue 99, Tennessee 94, OT
Virginia 53, Oregon 49
Regional Championship
GAME SATURDAY
Purdue (26-9) vs. Virginia (32-3), 7:49 p.m.
At The Sprint Center
Kansas City, Mo.
Regional Semifinals
GAMES TODAY
North Carolina (29-6) vs. Auburn (28-9), 6:29 p.m.
Kentucky (29-6) vs. Houston (33-3), 8:57 p.m.
At Honda Center
Anaheim, Calif.
Regional Semifinals
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Gonzaga 72, Florida State 58
Texas Tech 63, Michigan 44
Regional Championship
GAME SATURDAY
Gonzaga (33-3) vs. Texas Tech (29-6), 5:09 p.m.
Division II tournament
Semifinals
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Northwest Missouri State 76, Saint Anselm 53
Point Loma 81, Southern Indiana 71
Championship
GAME SATURDAY
Northwest Missouri State vs. Point Loma, 2 p.m.
CIT
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Hampton 82, NJIT 70
Texas Southern 108, Louisiana-Monroe 102, 3OT
GAME TODAY
CSU Bakersfield (18-15) at Green Bay (19-16), 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Tuesday, April 2
Hampton (19-17) at Marshall (21-14), 7 p.m.
Texas Southern (24-13) vs. CSU Bakersfield-Green Bay winner
College women
NCAA Tournament
GREENSBORO REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
Games Saturday
At Greensboro, N.C.
Baylor (33-1) vs. South Carolina (23-9), TBA
N.C. State (28-5) vs. Iowa (28-6), TBA
PORTLAND REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
Games Friday
At Portland, Ore.
Mississippi St. (32-2) vs. Arizona St. (22-10), TBA
South Dakota St. (28-6) vs. Oregon (31-4), TBA
CHICAGO REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
Games Saturday
At Chicago
Notre Dame (32-3) vs. Texas A&M (26-7), TBA
Missouri St. (24-9) vs. Stanford (30-4), TBA
ALBANY REGIONAL
Regional semifinals
Games Friday
At Albany, N.Y.
Louisville (31-3) vs. Oregon St. (26-7), TBA
UCLA (22-12) vs. UConn (33-2), TBA
WNIT
THIRD ROUND
Wednesday's result
Northwestern 56, West Virginia 54
Thursday's results
Ohio 68, Western Kentucky 60
Cincinnati 72, Butler 65
James Madison 70, Virginia Tech 66
TCU 82, Arkansas 78
Wyoming 61, Pepperdine 60
Arizona 68, Idaho 60
WBI
SEMIFINALS
Game Today
North Texas vs. North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Game Saturday
Campbell vs. Appalachian St., 6 p.m.
NCAA Division II
SEMIFINALS
Wednesday's results
Southwestern Oklahoma St. 66, Indiana (Pa.) 57
Lubbock Christian 69, Drury 60
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Today
Southwestern Oklahoma St. vs. Lubbock Christian, 6 p.m.
