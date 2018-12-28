Try 1 month for 99¢
Basketball clip art
Buy Now

NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;26;10;.722;—

Philadelphia;23;13;.639;3

Boston;20;14;.588;5

Brooklyn;17;19;.472;9

New York;9;27;.250;17

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Charlotte;16;17;.485;—

Miami;16;17;.485;—

Orlando;14;19;.424;2

Washington;13;22;.371;4

Atlanta;9;24;.273;7

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;24;10;.706;—

Indiana;23;12;.657;1½

Detroit;16;16;.500;7

Chicago;9;26;.257;15½

Cleveland;8;27;.229;16½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;19;15;.559;—

San Antonio;19;16;.543;½

Memphis;18;16;.529;1

Dallas;16;17;.485;2½

New Orleans;15;20;.429;4½

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;21;11;.656;—

Oklahoma City;21;12;.636;½

Portland;20;15;.571;2½

Utah;17;19;.472;6

Minnesota;16;18;.471;6

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;23;13;.638;—

L.A. Clippers;20;14;.588;2

L.A. Lakers;20;15;.571;2½

Sacramento;19;16;.543;3½

Phoenix;9;26;.257;13½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 127, Boston 113

Milwaukee 112, New York 96

Sacramento 117, L.A. Lakers 116

Philadelphia 114, Utah 97

Portland 110, Golden State 109

GAMES TODAY

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.

Houston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.

New York at Utah, 7 p.m.

Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

College men

Creighton 89, UMKC 53

College women

LSU 72, SE Louisiana 52

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments