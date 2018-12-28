NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;26;10;.722;—
Philadelphia;23;13;.639;3
Boston;20;14;.588;5
Brooklyn;17;19;.472;9
New York;9;27;.250;17
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;16;17;.485;—
Miami;16;17;.485;—
Orlando;14;19;.424;2
Washington;13;22;.371;4
Atlanta;9;24;.273;7
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;24;10;.706;—
Indiana;23;12;.657;1½
Detroit;16;16;.500;7
Chicago;9;26;.257;15½
Cleveland;8;27;.229;16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;19;15;.559;—
San Antonio;19;16;.543;½
Memphis;18;16;.529;1
Dallas;16;17;.485;2½
New Orleans;15;20;.429;4½
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;21;11;.656;—
Oklahoma City;21;12;.636;½
Portland;20;15;.571;2½
Utah;17;19;.472;6
Minnesota;16;18;.471;6
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;23;13;.638;—
L.A. Clippers;20;14;.588;2
L.A. Lakers;20;15;.571;2½
Sacramento;19;16;.543;3½
Phoenix;9;26;.257;13½
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 127, Boston 113
Milwaukee 112, New York 96
Sacramento 117, L.A. Lakers 116
Philadelphia 114, Utah 97
Portland 110, Golden State 109
GAMES TODAY
Brooklyn at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 7 p.m.
Dallas at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Washington, 6 p.m.
Houston at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Boston at Memphis, 7 p.m.
New York at Utah, 7 p.m.
Denver at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Golden State at Portland, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
College men
Creighton 89, UMKC 53
College women
LSU 72, SE Louisiana 52
