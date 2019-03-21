Try 3 months for $3
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Toronto;51;21;.708;—

x-Philadelphia;47;25;.653;4

Boston;43;29;.597;8

Brooklyn;37;36;.507;14½

New York;14;58;.194;37

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Miami;35;36;.493;—

Orlando;34;38;.472;1½

Charlotte;32;39;.451;3

Washington;30;43;.411;6

Atlanta;25;48;.342;11

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Milwaukee;53;19;.736;—

Indiana;44;29;.603;9½

Detroit;37;34;.521;15½

Chicago;21;52;.288;32½

Cleveland;19;53;.264;34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;45;27;.625;—

San Antonio;42;30;.583;3

New Orleans;31;43;.419;15

Memphis;29;42;.408;15½

Dallas;28;44;.389;17

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Denver;48;22;.686;—

Portland;44;27;.620;4½

Oklahoma City;42;30;.583;7

Utah;42;30;.583;7

Minnesota;32;40;.444;17

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Golden State;49;22;.690;—

L.A. Clippers;42;30;.583;7½

Sacramento;35;36;.493;14

L.A. Lakers;31;40;.437;18

Phoenix;17;56;.233;33

x-clinched playoff spot

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte 113, Minnesota 106

Denver 113, Washington 108

Atlanta 117, Utah 114

Detroit 118, Phoenix 98

Sacramento 116, Dallas 100

Golden State 112, Indiana 89

GAMES TODAY

Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Denver at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Boston at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Portland, 9 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

College men

NCAA Tournament

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

EAST REGIONAL

At Jacksonville, Fla.

LSU 79, Yale 74

Maryland 79, Belmont 77

At Des Moines

Minnesota 86, Louisville 76

Michigan State 76, Bradley 65

SOUTH REGIONAL

At Hartford, Conn.

Villanova 61, Saint Mary's 57

Purdue 61, Old Dominion 48

MIDWEST REGIONAL

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Kentucky 79, Abilene Christian 44

Wofford 84, Seton Hall 68

At Salt Lake City

Auburn 78, New Mexico State 77

Kansas 87, Northeastern 53

WEST REGIONAL

At Hartford, Conn.

Florida State 76, Vermont 69

Murray State 83, Marquette 64

At Des Moines

Florida 70, Nevada 61

Michigan 74, Montana 55

At Salt Lake City

Gonzaga 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 49

Baylor 78, Syracuse 69

CIT

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Hampton 81, Saint Francis 72

Charleston Southern 68, FAU 66

Louisiana-Monroe 87, Kent State 77

CSU Bakersfield 66, Cal State Fullerton 58

GAME TODAY

Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 7:30 p.m.

College women

NCAA Women's Tournament

GAMES TODAY

At Charlotte, N.C.

South Carolina (21-9) vs. Belmont (26-6), 12:45 p.m.

Florida State (23-8) vs. Bucknell (28-5), 30 minutes after first game

At Iowa City

Iowa (26-6) vs. Mercer (25-7), 1 p.m.

Missouri (23-10) vs. Drake (27-6), 30 minutes after first game

At Starkville, Miss.

South Dakota (28-5) vs. Clemson (19-12), 6 p.m.

Mississippi State (30-2) vs. Southern U. (20-12), 30 minutes after first game

At Coral Gables, Fla.

Arizona State (20-10) vs. UCF (26-6), 6 p.m.

Miami (24-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (28-4), 30 minutes after first game

At Eugene, Ore.

Texas (23-9) vs. Indiana (20-12), 6 p.m.

Oregon (29-4) vs. Portland State (25-7), 30 minutes after first game

At College Station, Texas

Marquette (26-7) vs. Rice (28-3), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M (24-7) vs. Wright State (27-6), 30 minutes after first game

At Louisville, Ky.

Louisville (29-3) vs. Robert Morris (22-10), 11 a.m.

Michigan (21-11) vs. Kansas State (21-11), 30 minutes after first game

At Storrs, Conn.

Rutgers (22-9) vs. Buffalo (23-9), 3:30 p.m.

UConn (31-2) vs. Towson (20-12), 30 minutes after first game

GAMES SATURDAY

At Waco, Texas

California (19-12) vs. North Carolina (18-14), 2:30 p.m.

Baylor (31-1) vs. Abilene Christian (23-9), 30 minutes after first game

Kentucky (24-7) vs. Princeton (22-9), 10 a.m.

NC State (26-5) vs. Maine (25-7), 30 minutes after first game

At Syracuse, N.Y.

South Dakota State (26-6) vs. Quinnipiac (26-6), 10 a.m.

Syracuse (24-8) vs. Fordham (24-8), 30 minutes after first game

At Notre Dame, Ind.

Notre Dame (30-3) vs. Bethune-Cookman (21-10), 10 a.m.

Central Michigan (25-7) vs. Michigan State (20-11), 30 minutes after first game

At Ames

DePaul (26-7) vs. Missouri State (22-9), 2:30 p.m.

Iowa State (25-8) vs. New Mexico State (25-6), 30 minutes after first game

At Stanford, Calif.

BYU (25-6) vs. Auburn (22-9), 2:30 p.m.

Stanford (28-4) vs. UC Davis (24-6), 30 minutes after first game

At Corvallis, Ore.

Gonzaga (28-4) vs. Little Rock (21-10), 2:30 p.m.

Oregon State (24-7) vs. Boise State (28-4), 30 minutes after first game

At College Park, Md.

Maryland (28-4) vs. Radford (26-6), 10 a.m.

UCLA (20-12) vs. Tennessee (19-12), 30 minutes after first game

WNIT

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

VCU 65, Charlotte 52

Arkansas 88, Houston 80, OT

UAB 93, Troy 89

Kent State 64, Green Bay 59

Butler 89, Northeastern 72

Cincinnati 76, Youngstown State 62

West Virginia 83, Rider 43

Toledo 71, Seton Hall 65

Western Kentucky 67, Miami 63

Ohio 81, High Point 74

South Florida 84, Stetson 50

Virginia Tech 92, Furman 65

Providence 71, Hartford 54

Middle Tennessee 59, IUPUI 47

TCU 72, Prairie View A&M 41

Northwestern 74, Dayton 51

Texas-Arlington 60, Stephen F. Austin 54

Wyoming 68, Northern Colorado 60

Denver 83, New Mexico 75

Arizona 66, Idaho State 56

Idaho 79, Loyola Marymount 64

GAMES TODAY

Old Dominion (21-10) at Villanova (18-12), 6 p.m.

NC A&T (20-11) at James Madison (25-5), 6 p.m.

Drexel (24-8) at Harvard (16-12), 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart (19-12) at Georgetown (16-15), 6 p.m.

American (22-10) at Pennsylvania (23-6), 6 p.m.

Northern Iowa (20-12) at Minnesota (20-10), 6:30 p.m.

South Alabama (24-10) at Lamar (24-6), 7 p.m.

Hawaii (25-16) at Saint Mary's (20-11), 9 p.m.

WBI

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Campbell 58, Coastal Carolina 54

Southern Mississippi 77, Nicholls 71

North Alabama 64, Georgia State 57

Tennessee Tech 73, Akron 59

