NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Toronto;51;21;.708;—
x-Philadelphia;47;25;.653;4
Boston;43;29;.597;8
Brooklyn;37;36;.507;14½
New York;14;58;.194;37
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Miami;35;36;.493;—
Orlando;34;38;.472;1½
Charlotte;32;39;.451;3
Washington;30;43;.411;6
Atlanta;25;48;.342;11
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Milwaukee;53;19;.736;—
Indiana;44;29;.603;9½
Detroit;37;34;.521;15½
Chicago;21;52;.288;32½
Cleveland;19;53;.264;34
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;45;27;.625;—
San Antonio;42;30;.583;3
New Orleans;31;43;.419;15
Memphis;29;42;.408;15½
Dallas;28;44;.389;17
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Denver;48;22;.686;—
Portland;44;27;.620;4½
Oklahoma City;42;30;.583;7
Utah;42;30;.583;7
Minnesota;32;40;.444;17
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
x-Golden State;49;22;.690;—
L.A. Clippers;42;30;.583;7½
Sacramento;35;36;.493;14
L.A. Lakers;31;40;.437;18
Phoenix;17;56;.233;33
x-clinched playoff spot
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Charlotte 113, Minnesota 106
Denver 113, Washington 108
Atlanta 117, Utah 114
Detroit 118, Phoenix 98
Sacramento 116, Dallas 100
Golden State 112, Indiana 89
GAMES TODAY
Memphis at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Denver at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 7 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Boston at Charlotte, 5 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Portland, 9 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
College men
NCAA Tournament
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
EAST REGIONAL
At Jacksonville, Fla.
LSU 79, Yale 74
Maryland 79, Belmont 77
At Des Moines
Minnesota 86, Louisville 76
Michigan State 76, Bradley 65
SOUTH REGIONAL
At Hartford, Conn.
Villanova 61, Saint Mary's 57
Purdue 61, Old Dominion 48
MIDWEST REGIONAL
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Kentucky 79, Abilene Christian 44
Wofford 84, Seton Hall 68
At Salt Lake City
Auburn 78, New Mexico State 77
Kansas 87, Northeastern 53
WEST REGIONAL
At Hartford, Conn.
Florida State 76, Vermont 69
Murray State 83, Marquette 64
At Des Moines
Florida 70, Nevada 61
Michigan 74, Montana 55
At Salt Lake City
Gonzaga 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 49
Baylor 78, Syracuse 69
CIT
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Hampton 81, Saint Francis 72
Charleston Southern 68, FAU 66
Louisiana-Monroe 87, Kent State 77
CSU Bakersfield 66, Cal State Fullerton 58
GAME TODAY
Drake (24-9) at Southern Utah (16-16), 7:30 p.m.
College women
NCAA Women's Tournament
GAMES TODAY
At Charlotte, N.C.
South Carolina (21-9) vs. Belmont (26-6), 12:45 p.m.
Florida State (23-8) vs. Bucknell (28-5), 30 minutes after first game
At Iowa City
Iowa (26-6) vs. Mercer (25-7), 1 p.m.
Missouri (23-10) vs. Drake (27-6), 30 minutes after first game
At Starkville, Miss.
South Dakota (28-5) vs. Clemson (19-12), 6 p.m.
Mississippi State (30-2) vs. Southern U. (20-12), 30 minutes after first game
At Coral Gables, Fla.
Arizona State (20-10) vs. UCF (26-6), 6 p.m.
Miami (24-8) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (28-4), 30 minutes after first game
At Eugene, Ore.
Texas (23-9) vs. Indiana (20-12), 6 p.m.
Oregon (29-4) vs. Portland State (25-7), 30 minutes after first game
At College Station, Texas
Marquette (26-7) vs. Rice (28-3), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M (24-7) vs. Wright State (27-6), 30 minutes after first game
At Louisville, Ky.
Louisville (29-3) vs. Robert Morris (22-10), 11 a.m.
Michigan (21-11) vs. Kansas State (21-11), 30 minutes after first game
At Storrs, Conn.
Rutgers (22-9) vs. Buffalo (23-9), 3:30 p.m.
UConn (31-2) vs. Towson (20-12), 30 minutes after first game
GAMES SATURDAY
At Waco, Texas
California (19-12) vs. North Carolina (18-14), 2:30 p.m.
Baylor (31-1) vs. Abilene Christian (23-9), 30 minutes after first game
Kentucky (24-7) vs. Princeton (22-9), 10 a.m.
NC State (26-5) vs. Maine (25-7), 30 minutes after first game
At Syracuse, N.Y.
South Dakota State (26-6) vs. Quinnipiac (26-6), 10 a.m.
Syracuse (24-8) vs. Fordham (24-8), 30 minutes after first game
At Notre Dame, Ind.
Notre Dame (30-3) vs. Bethune-Cookman (21-10), 10 a.m.
Central Michigan (25-7) vs. Michigan State (20-11), 30 minutes after first game
At Ames
DePaul (26-7) vs. Missouri State (22-9), 2:30 p.m.
Iowa State (25-8) vs. New Mexico State (25-6), 30 minutes after first game
At Stanford, Calif.
BYU (25-6) vs. Auburn (22-9), 2:30 p.m.
Stanford (28-4) vs. UC Davis (24-6), 30 minutes after first game
At Corvallis, Ore.
Gonzaga (28-4) vs. Little Rock (21-10), 2:30 p.m.
Oregon State (24-7) vs. Boise State (28-4), 30 minutes after first game
At College Park, Md.
Maryland (28-4) vs. Radford (26-6), 10 a.m.
UCLA (20-12) vs. Tennessee (19-12), 30 minutes after first game
WNIT
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
VCU 65, Charlotte 52
Arkansas 88, Houston 80, OT
UAB 93, Troy 89
Kent State 64, Green Bay 59
Butler 89, Northeastern 72
Cincinnati 76, Youngstown State 62
West Virginia 83, Rider 43
Toledo 71, Seton Hall 65
Western Kentucky 67, Miami 63
Ohio 81, High Point 74
South Florida 84, Stetson 50
Virginia Tech 92, Furman 65
Providence 71, Hartford 54
Middle Tennessee 59, IUPUI 47
TCU 72, Prairie View A&M 41
Northwestern 74, Dayton 51
Texas-Arlington 60, Stephen F. Austin 54
Wyoming 68, Northern Colorado 60
Denver 83, New Mexico 75
Arizona 66, Idaho State 56
Idaho 79, Loyola Marymount 64
GAMES TODAY
Old Dominion (21-10) at Villanova (18-12), 6 p.m.
NC A&T (20-11) at James Madison (25-5), 6 p.m.
Drexel (24-8) at Harvard (16-12), 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart (19-12) at Georgetown (16-15), 6 p.m.
American (22-10) at Pennsylvania (23-6), 6 p.m.
Northern Iowa (20-12) at Minnesota (20-10), 6:30 p.m.
South Alabama (24-10) at Lamar (24-6), 7 p.m.
Hawaii (25-16) at Saint Mary's (20-11), 9 p.m.
WBI
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Campbell 58, Coastal Carolina 54
Southern Mississippi 77, Nicholls 71
North Alabama 64, Georgia State 57
Tennessee Tech 73, Akron 59
