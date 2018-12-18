NBA standings
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Toronto;23;9;.719;—
Philadelphia;20;12;.625;3
Boston;18;11;.621;3½
Brooklyn;14;18;.438;9
New York;9;23;.281;14
Southeast Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Charlotte;14;15;.483;—
Orlando;14;15;.483;—
Miami;13;16;.448;1
Washington;12;19;.387;3
Atlanta;7;23;.233;7½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;20;9;.690;—
Indiana;20;11;.645;1
Detroit;14;14;.500;5½
Cleveland;8;23;.258;13
Chicago;7;24;.226;14
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Memphis;16;14;.533;—
Dallas;15;14;.517;½
Houston;15;14;.517;½
San Antonio;16;15;.516;½
New Orleans;15;16;.484;1½
Northwest Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Denver;21;9;.700;—
Oklahoma City;19;10;.655;1½
Portland;17;13;.567;4
Minnesota;14;16;.467;7
Utah;14;17;.452;7½
Pacific Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Golden State;21;10;.677;—
L.A. Lakers;18;13;.581;3
L.A. Clippers;17;13;.567;3½
Sacramento;16;14;.533;4½
Phoenix;7;24;.226;14
———
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 92, Indiana 91
Atlanta 118, Washington 110
Brooklyn 115, L.A. Lakers 110
Denver 126, Dallas 118
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Houston at Miami, 7 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
BIG 12
Kansas 89, South Dakota 53
Oklahoma 83, Creighton 70
Stephen F. Austin 59, Baylor 58
BIG TEN
Iowa 78, Western Carolina 60
Ohio St. 75, Youngstown St. 56
MISSOURI VALLEY
Arkansas St. 71, Missouri St. 63
Georgia Southern 79, Bradley 74, OT
Loyola 75, Benedictine 47
Murray St. 66, Evansville 64
NORTHERN SUN
Concordia-SP 84, Presentation 80
MSU-Mankato 116, North Central 72
AMERICAN RIVERS
Bethany Lutheran 89, Central 70
Dubuque 87, Rockford 72
IOWA COLLEGES
Mount Mercy 102, Viterbo 85
EAST
Buffalo 71, Syracuse 59
Coll. of Charleston 83, Siena 58
Georgetown 83, Appalachian St. 73
Mount St. Mary's 56, American U. 55
Providence 73, Albany (NY) 43
St. Francis (Pa.) 96, Franciscan 63
UConn 97, Drexel 65
Vermont 83, St. Bonaventure 76, 2OT
SOUTH
Alabama 84, Liberty 75
Augustana (Ill.) 86, Rhodes 42
Bellarmine 90, N. Michigan 67
Charlotte 55, East Carolina 49
Chicago 86, Transylvania 72
Clemson 78, Charleston Southern 51
Duke 101, Princeton 50
Elon 76, Kennesaw St. 67
Florida 71, Mercer 63
Georgia 81, Oakland 70
Jacksonville St. 64, North Alabama 50
Louisiana-Lafayette 80, McNeese St. 67
Louisiana-Monroe 95, Nicholls 68
New Orleans 90, Williams Baptist 62
Northwestern St. 84, Louisiana College 64
Pikeville 109, Great Lakes Christian 62
South Florida 82, FIU 73
Stetson 80, UNC Asheville 74
The Citadel 82, Campbell 76
UAB 76, Alcorn St. 49
UNC Greensboro 65, Radford 58
UT Martin 75, Chattanooga 72
West Liberty 116, King (Tenn.) 95
MIDWEST
Akron 82, Tennessee St. 60
Butler 76, Presbyterian 67
Carroll (Wis.) 74, Lakeland 59
Hope 92, La Roche 87
Marquette 92, North Dakota 66
Missouri 71, Xavier 56
Notre Dame 69, Binghamton 56
Purdue Fort Wayne 87, IUPUI 77
Wright St. 78, Morehead St. 67
SOUTHWEST
Rice 75, Texas Rio Grande Valley 67
Sam Houston St. 78, Alabama St. 57
Texas A&M-CC 81, Huston-Tillotson 63
FAR WEST
Denver 76, Montana St. 64
Gonzaga 89, Texas-Arlington 55
North Texas 74, New Mexico 65
Oregon 71, Florida A&M 64
S. Dakota St. 74, E. Washington
College women
BIG 12
Texas Tech 76, Southern 58
West Virginia 72, Morgan St. 37
BIG TEN
Arkansas 84, Nebraska 80
MISSOURI VALLEY
Evansville 56, Austin Peay 52
Southern Illinois 65, Murray St. 59
NORTHERN SUN
Lincoln (Missouri) 73, Upper Iowa 48
Sioux Falls 94, Dakota St. 40
AMERICAN RIVERS
Central 73, Iowa Wesleyan 55
North Central 72, Dubuque 57
Wartburg 77, Randolph-Macon 58
IOWA COLLEGES
Central 73, Iowa Wesleyan 55
Olivet Nazarene 75, Waldorf 67
EAST
Bucknell 73, Youngstown St. 68
Buffalo 75, Dartmouth 69
Delaware 69, Gardner-Webb 45
Marist 90, Northeastern 84
Pittsburgh 60, UNC Wilmington 56
Robert Morris 64, Delaware St. 63
West Virginia 72, Morgan St. 37
SOUTH
Auburn 84, Coastal Carolina 78
Belmont Abbey 74, King (Tenn.) 70
Charlotte 88, Wright St. 85
Clemson 68, Marshall 54
Davidson 83, Presbyterian 56
E. Kentucky 70, Brescia 41
Elon 73, NC A&T 64
Georgia Southern 64, Winthrop 55
Kentucky 99, W. Carolina 39
LSU 76, Nicholls 44
Mercer 85, Howard 70
Miami (Ohio) 58, Jacksonville St. 41
Norfolk St. 71, St. Augustine's 38
North Carolina 71, Rice 50
SC-Upstate 71, Brevard 53
Southern Miss. 84, Blue Mountain 38
St. Francis (Ind.) 68, Pikeville 65
Stanford 95, Tennessee 85
Tennessee Tech 60, UNC Asheville 53
MIDWEST
Aurora 73, Alverno 55
Green Bay 81, Wis.-Parkside 32
Hillsdale 89, Ursuline 84
Lake Superior St. 87, Alma 69
Lincoln (Mo.) 73, Upper Iowa 48
Toledo 80, Stony Brook 48
Xavier 87, Alabama St. 58
SOUTHWEST
New Mexico St. 67, Texas A&M-CC 65
Philander Smith 53, Ark.-Pine Bluff 48
Texas Tech 76, Southern U. 58
FAR WEST
Portland 79, Air Force 60
S. Dakota St. 88, Montana St. 67
UC Irvine 73, Portland St. 68
Utah Valley 65, Weber St. 59
Prep boys
METRO
Cedar Falls 70, Dubuque Wahlert 52
East 64, Dubuque Hempstead 63, OT
Hudson 40, Columbus 38
Dubuque Senior 59, West 54
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 70, Dubuque Wahlert 52
Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Iowa City Liberty 43
Iowa City West 68, Cedar Rapids Washington 67
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46
Dubuque Senior 59, Waterloo West 54
Iowa City High 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43
Linn-Mar 73, Western Dubuque 41
Waterloo East 64, Dubuque Hempstead 63, OT
IOWA STAR
Baxter 53, Colo-NESCO 42
Don Bosco 82, Waterloo Christian 38
Dunkerton 62, Clarksville 53
North Tama 81, GMG 71
Janesville 74, Tripoli 39
NORTH CENTRAL
Clear Lake 74, Algona 60
Hampton-Dumont 45, Iowa Falls-Alden 44
Fort Dodge Saint Edmond 66, Humboldt 60
Webster City 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
West Marshall 63, BCLUW 45
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Denver 64
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, East Marshall37
AGWSR, Ackley 50, South Hardin 40
Dike-New Hartford 60, Wapsie Valley 45
Hudson 40, Waterloo Columbus 38
Sumner-Fredericksburg 73, Union Community 32
NORTHEAST IOWA
Charles City 73, New Hampton 71
TOP OF IOWA
Algona Garrigan 81, North Iowa 20
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 74, Eagle Grove 23
Forest City 44, Belmond-Klemme 34
Lake Mills 82, North Union 38
Nashua-Plainfield 56, North Butler31
Central Springs 57, Northwood-Kensett 18
West Fork 46, Osage 45
Rockford 61, Saint Ansgar 57
Mason City Newman 73, West Hancock 46
TRI-RIVERS
Calamus-Wheatland 84, Midland 45
Prince of Peace Prep 54, Easton Valley 48
North Linn 98, Edgewood-Colesburg 54
Lisbon 73, Cedar Valley Christian School 37
Maquoketa Valley 49, Central City 35
West Carroll (Ill.) 59, Marquette Catholic 47
Springville 59, East Buchanan 58
Alburnett 62, Starmont 28
UPPER IOWA
Clayton Ridge 54, West Central 36
MFL MarMac 66, Central Elkader 47
North Fayette Valley 67, Kee High 43
Turkey Valley 52, Postville 41
WAMAC
Center Point-Urbana 64, Benton Community 56
Dyersville Beckman 70, Central DeWitt 58
Clear Creek-Amana 69, Williamsburg 53
Mount Vernon 68, Independence 31
Maquoketa 40, West Delaware 35
Marion 73, Solon 67
Vinton-Shellsburg 63, South Tama 25
STATE
Akron-Westfield 66, St. Mary's, Remsen 57
Ames 68, Ankeny 60
Anamosa 75, North Cedar, Stanwood 46
Ankeny Christian Academy 96, Moulton-Udell 26
Ar-We-Va, Westside 70, Glidden-Ralston 22
Audubon 74, Underwood 68
B-G-M, Brooklyn 71, Tri-County, Thornburg 27
Ballard 48, Carlisle 27
Bettendorf 58, Muscatine 24
Boyden-Hull 73, Sioux Center 58
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54, Paton-Churdan 28
Burlington Notre Dame 78, Van Buren, Keosauqua 41
Camanche 72, Bellevue 31
Carroll 58, ADM, Adel 51
Cascade,Western Dubuque 61, Regina, Iowa City 58, OT
Central Decatur, Leon 74, Wayne, Corydon 37
Clarinda 51, Shenandoah 46
Clinton 59, Burlington 39
Coon Rapids-Bayard 45, West Harrison, Mondamin 28
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Harlan 32
Danville 50, Eldon Cardinal 14
Davenport, Central 73, Assumption, Davenport 62
Davenport, North 47, Pleasant Valley 39
Des Moines, Hoover 50, Des Moines, Roosevelt 36
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 50, Ankeny Centennial 32
Earlham 68, Woodward Academy 55
East Mills 71, Essex 29
East Sac County 65, Southeast Valley 44
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 57, Chariton 51
Estherville Lincoln Central 57, Emmetsburg 52
Fremont Mills, Tabor 61, Griswold 39
George-Little Rock 70, MOC-Floyd Valley 53
Gilbert 90, Saydel 51
Glenwood 56, Red Oak 43
Harris-Lake Park 51, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45
IKM-Manning 51, Tri-Center, Neola 40
Indianola 71, Dallas Center-Grimes 56
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 37, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 16
Iowa Valley, Marengo 47, Colfax-Mingo 34
Johnston 59, Urbandale 53
Knoxville 76, Centerville 71
Lamoni 52, Twin Cedars, Bussey 43
Lawton-Bronson 56, Homer, Neb. 34
Lynnville-Sully 50, Sigourney 36
Madrid 78, Woodward-Granger 67
Martensdale-St. Marys 77, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 37
Mediapolis 48, Pekin 44
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 74, Wilton 48
Montezuma 83, Keota 68
Moravia 58, Orient-Macksburg 50
Mount Ayr 64, Nodaway Valley 61
Murray 67, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 46
Nevada 77, Greene County 69
North Mahaska, New Sharon 48, Belle Plaine 24
North Polk, Alleman 73, South Hamilton, Jewell 20
North Scott, Eldridge 66, Davenport, West 50
Norwalk 58, Oskaloosa 46
Ogden 47, Panorama, Panora 43
Okoboji, Milford 71, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 62
Omaha Nation, Neb. 70, Siouxland Community Christian 55
Pella 88, Newton 60
Pella Christian 65, Grinnell 46
Pleasantville 60, Interstate 35,Truro 56
Roland-Story, Story City 58, PCM, Monroe 29
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Dakota Valley, S.D. 65
Sidney 57, Clarinda Academy 54
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 61, Ridge View 46
Sioux City, West 74, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62
South O'Brien, Paullina 52, Trinity Christian High School 29
Southeast Polk 53, Fort Dodge 45
Spencer 74, Cherokee, Washington 45
Spirit Lake 58, LeMars 54
Stanton 76, Heartland Christian 30
Tipton 71, Durant-Bennett 52
Treynor 51, Logan-Magnolia 44, OT
Unity Christian 75, Hinton 44
Valley, West Des Moines 71, Marshalltown 62
Van Meter 56, Des Moines Christian 32
Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 27
West Branch 65, West Liberty 40
West Burlington 56, Holy Trinity 42
West Sioux 70, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57
Western Christian 68, Storm Lake 66
Winfield-Mount Union 50, Lone Tree 44
Winterset 70, Perry 15
Woodbury Central, Moville 49, West Monona 36
Prep girls
METRO
Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque Wahlert 38
Dubuque Hempstead 68, East 39
Waterloo 59, Dubuque Senior 28
Don Bosco 43, Waterloo Christian 30
Hudson 45, Waterloo Columbus 34
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY
Cedar Falls 61, Wahlert 38
Cedar Rapids Prairie 61, Iowa City Liberty 19
Iowa City High 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43
Cedar Rapids Xavier 63, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35
Cedar Rapids Washington 82, Iowa City West 73
JV: Washington 45, I.C. West 32
Linn-Mar, Marion 49, Western Dubuque 46
Dubuque Hempstead 68, Waterloo East 39
Waterloo West 59, Dubuque Senior 28
IOWA STAR
Colo-Nesco 66, Baxter 41
Don Bosco 43, Waterloo Christian 30
Clarksville 57, Dunkerton 31
GMG 69, North Tama 35
LeRoy-Ostrander, Minn. 77, Riceville 58
Janesville 54, Tripoli 42
NORTH CENTRAL
Algona 66, Clear Lake 61
Iowa Falls-Alden 45, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38
Fort Dodge Saint Edmond 39, Humboldt 35
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45, Webster City 42
NORTH IOWA CEDAR
West Marshall 39, BCLUW 25
Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Denver 45
Dike-New Hartford 50, Wapsie Valley 28
East Marshall 40, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 27
AGWSR 67, South Hardin 16
Sumner-Fredricksburg 41, Union Community 30
Hudson 45, Waterloo Columbus 34
NORTHEAST IOWA
Crestwood 47, New Hampton 33
Spring Grove 61, Decorah 56
Waukon 64, Caledonia 59
TOP OF IOWA
Bishop Garrigan 71, North Iowa 37
Forest City 62, Belmond-Klemme 15
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Eagle Grove 36
North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield
Central Springs 52, Northwood-Kensett 47, 2 OT
North Union 63, Lake Mills 29
Osage 50, West Fork 34
Saint Ansgar 58, Rockford 33
West Hancock 68, Mason City Newman 44
TRI-RIVERS
Midland 48, Calamus-Wheatland 40
Easton Valley 37, Prince of Peace Prep 30
North Linn 80, Edgewood-Colesburg 25
Lisbon 53, Cedar Valley Christian 35
Maquoketa Valley 74, Central City 42
East Buchanan 61, Springville 56
Alburnett 60, Starmont 24
UPPER IOWA
MFL-Mar-Mac 67, Central Elkader 48
Kee High 54, North Fayette Valley 11
Turkey Valley 65, Postville 8
Clayton Ridge 54, West Central 35
WAMAC
Centre Point-Urbana 52, Benton Community 19
Central DeWitt 57, Dyersville Beckman 38
Marion 66, Solon 23
Mount Vernon 62, Independence 18
South Tama 71, Vinton-Shellsburg 41
Maquoketa 71, West Delaware, Manchester 49
Clear Creek Amana 62, Williamsburg 50
STATE
ADM, Adel 57, Carroll 52
Akron-Westfield 55, St. Mary's, Remsen 21
Ames 65, Ankeny 45
Anamosa 47, North Cedar, Stanwood 19
Ankeny Centennial 62, Dowling Catholic 40
Audubon 59, Underwood 37
Ballard 48, Carlisle 27
Bellevue 61, Camanche 39
Bettendorf 65, Muscatine 56
Bishop Heelan 74, Sioux City, West 62
Bondurant-Farrar 51, Boone 48
CAM, Anita 64, Woodbine 27
Cascade, Western Dubuque 46, Regina, Iowa City 35
Central Decatur, Leon 79, Wayne 24
Cherokee, Washington 89, Spencer 63
Clinton 59, Burlington 39
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 53, Harlan 43
Danville 50, Cardinal, Eldon 14
Davenport, Assumption 66, Davenport, Central 24
Des Moines Christian 51, Van Meter 35
East Marshall 40, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 27
East Sac County 43, Southeast Valley 42
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 45, Chariton 44
English Valleys 50, HLV, Victor 36
Estherville Lincoln Central 49, Emmetsburg 31
Gilbert 65, Saydel 14
Glenwood 56, Red Oak 43
Grinnell 66, Pella Christian 29
Harris-Lake Park 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 39
IKM-Manning 71, Tri-Center, Neola 48
Iowa Mennonite School, Kalona 37, Columbus, Columbus Junction 16
Iowa Valley 47, Colfax-Mingo 34
Johnston 60, Urbandale 34
Knoxville 58, Centerville 39
Lamoni 35, Twin Cedars 19
Lawton-Bronson 65, Homer 55
LeMars 40, Spirit Lake 32
Lewis Central 50, Sioux City, East 48
Lynnville-Sully 50, Sigourney 36
Martensdale-St Marys 63, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 42
Mason City 71, Waukee 67
Mediapolis 48, Pekin 44
Montezuma 53, Keota 13
Moulton-Udell 54, Ankeny Christian Academy 36
Mount Ayr 64, Nodaway Valley 61
Murray 63, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 32
North Mahaska 48, Belle Plaine 24
North Polk 73, South Hamilton 20
Oskaloosa 41, Norwalk 36 (OT)
Ottumwa 72, Des Moines, Abraham Lincoln 25
Panorama 70, Ogden 36
Paton-Churdan 51, Boyer Valley 35
Pella 61, Newton 31
Pleasantville 47, Interstate 35, Truro 30
Roland-Story 58, PCM, Monroe 29
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Dakota Valley 52
Shenandoah 67, Clarinda 33
South Central Calhoun 71, MVAOCOU 35
Southeast Polk 100, Fort Dodge 27
Southwest Valley 54, Bedford 49
Tipton 71, Durant 52
Treynor 52, Logan-Magnolia 28
Unity Christian 72, Hinton 37
Valley, West Des Moines 83, Marshalltown 21
Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 27
Waukon 64, Caledonia, MN 59
West Branch 45, West Liberty 27
West Burlington 57, Holy Trinity Catholic 54 (OT)
Western Christian 47, Storm Lake 32
Wilton 61, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 24
Winfield-Mt Union 50, Lone Tree 44
Winterset 47, Perry 25
Woodbury Central 49, West Monona 36
Xavier, Cedar Rapids 63, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35
