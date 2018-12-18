Try 1 month for 99¢
NBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Toronto;23;9;.719;—

Philadelphia;20;12;.625;3

Boston;18;11;.621;3½

Brooklyn;14;18;.438;9

New York;9;23;.281;14

Southeast Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Charlotte;14;15;.483;—

Orlando;14;15;.483;—

Miami;13;16;.448;1

Washington;12;19;.387;3

Atlanta;7;23;.233;7½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;20;9;.690;—

Indiana;20;11;.645;1

Detroit;14;14;.500;5½

Cleveland;8;23;.258;13

Chicago;7;24;.226;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Memphis;16;14;.533;—

Dallas;15;14;.517;½

Houston;15;14;.517;½

San Antonio;16;15;.516;½

New Orleans;15;16;.484;1½

Northwest Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Denver;21;9;.700;—

Oklahoma City;19;10;.655;1½

Portland;17;13;.567;4

Minnesota;14;16;.467;7

Utah;14;17;.452;7½

Pacific Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Golden State;21;10;.677;—

L.A. Lakers;18;13;.581;3

L.A. Clippers;17;13;.567;3½

Sacramento;16;14;.533;4½

Phoenix;7;24;.226;14

———

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 92, Indiana 91

Atlanta 118, Washington 110

Brooklyn 115, L.A. Lakers 110

Denver 126, Dallas 118

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

San Antonio at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Portland, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Houston at Miami, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

 

BIG 12

Kansas 89, South Dakota 53

Oklahoma 83, Creighton 70

Stephen F. Austin 59, Baylor 58

BIG TEN

Iowa 78, Western Carolina 60

Ohio St. 75, Youngstown St. 56

MISSOURI VALLEY

Arkansas St. 71, Missouri St. 63

Georgia Southern 79, Bradley 74, OT

Loyola 75, Benedictine 47

Murray St. 66, Evansville 64

NORTHERN SUN

Concordia-SP 84, Presentation 80

MSU-Mankato 116, North Central 72

AMERICAN RIVERS

Bethany Lutheran 89, Central 70

Dubuque 87, Rockford 72

IOWA COLLEGES

Mount Mercy 102, Viterbo 85

EAST

Buffalo 71, Syracuse 59

Coll. of Charleston 83, Siena 58

Georgetown 83, Appalachian St. 73

Mount St. Mary's 56, American U. 55

Providence 73, Albany (NY) 43

St. Francis (Pa.) 96, Franciscan 63

UConn 97, Drexel 65

Vermont 83, St. Bonaventure 76, 2OT

SOUTH

Alabama 84, Liberty 75

Augustana (Ill.) 86, Rhodes 42

Bellarmine 90, N. Michigan 67

Charlotte 55, East Carolina 49

Chicago 86, Transylvania 72

Clemson 78, Charleston Southern 51

Duke 101, Princeton 50

Elon 76, Kennesaw St. 67

Florida 71, Mercer 63

Georgia 81, Oakland 70

Jacksonville St. 64, North Alabama 50

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, McNeese St. 67

Louisiana-Monroe 95, Nicholls 68

New Orleans 90, Williams Baptist 62

Northwestern St. 84, Louisiana College 64

Pikeville 109, Great Lakes Christian 62

South Florida 82, FIU 73

Stetson 80, UNC Asheville 74

The Citadel 82, Campbell 76

UAB 76, Alcorn St. 49

UNC Greensboro 65, Radford 58

UT Martin 75, Chattanooga 72

West Liberty 116, King (Tenn.) 95

MIDWEST

Akron 82, Tennessee St. 60

Butler 76, Presbyterian 67

Carroll (Wis.) 74, Lakeland 59

Hope 92, La Roche 87

Marquette 92, North Dakota 66

Missouri 71, Xavier 56

Notre Dame 69, Binghamton 56

Purdue Fort Wayne 87, IUPUI 77

Wright St. 78, Morehead St. 67

SOUTHWEST

Rice 75, Texas Rio Grande Valley 67

Sam Houston St. 78, Alabama St. 57

Texas A&M-CC 81, Huston-Tillotson 63

FAR WEST

Denver 76, Montana St. 64

Gonzaga 89, Texas-Arlington 55

North Texas 74, New Mexico 65

Oregon 71, Florida A&M 64

S. Dakota St. 74, E. Washington

College women

BIG 12

Texas Tech 76, Southern 58

West Virginia 72, Morgan St. 37

BIG TEN

Arkansas 84, Nebraska 80

MISSOURI VALLEY

Evansville 56, Austin Peay 52

Southern Illinois 65, Murray St. 59

NORTHERN SUN

Lincoln (Missouri) 73, Upper Iowa 48

Sioux Falls 94, Dakota St. 40

AMERICAN RIVERS

Central 73, Iowa Wesleyan 55

North Central 72, Dubuque 57

Wartburg 77, Randolph-Macon 58

IOWA COLLEGES

Central 73, Iowa Wesleyan 55

Olivet Nazarene 75, Waldorf 67

EAST

Bucknell 73, Youngstown St. 68

Buffalo 75, Dartmouth 69

Delaware 69, Gardner-Webb 45

Marist 90, Northeastern 84

Pittsburgh 60, UNC Wilmington 56

Robert Morris 64, Delaware St. 63

West Virginia 72, Morgan St. 37

SOUTH

Auburn 84, Coastal Carolina 78

Belmont Abbey 74, King (Tenn.) 70

Charlotte 88, Wright St. 85

Clemson 68, Marshall 54

Davidson 83, Presbyterian 56

E. Kentucky 70, Brescia 41

Elon 73, NC A&T 64

Georgia Southern 64, Winthrop 55

Kentucky 99, W. Carolina 39

LSU 76, Nicholls 44

Mercer 85, Howard 70

Miami (Ohio) 58, Jacksonville St. 41

Norfolk St. 71, St. Augustine's 38

North Carolina 71, Rice 50

SC-Upstate 71, Brevard 53

Southern Miss. 84, Blue Mountain 38

St. Francis (Ind.) 68, Pikeville 65

Stanford 95, Tennessee 85

Tennessee Tech 60, UNC Asheville 53

MIDWEST

Aurora 73, Alverno 55

Green Bay 81, Wis.-Parkside 32

Hillsdale 89, Ursuline 84

Lake Superior St. 87, Alma 69

Lincoln (Mo.) 73, Upper Iowa 48

Toledo 80, Stony Brook 48

Xavier 87, Alabama St. 58

SOUTHWEST

New Mexico St. 67, Texas A&M-CC 65

Philander Smith 53, Ark.-Pine Bluff 48

Texas Tech 76, Southern U. 58

FAR WEST

Portland 79, Air Force 60

S. Dakota St. 88, Montana St. 67

UC Irvine 73, Portland St. 68

Utah Valley 65, Weber St. 59

Prep boys

METRO

Cedar Falls 70, Dubuque Wahlert 52

East 64, Dubuque Hempstead 63, OT

Hudson 40, Columbus 38

Dubuque Senior 59, West 54

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 70, Dubuque Wahlert 52

Cedar Rapids Prairie 62, Iowa City Liberty 43

Iowa City West 68, Cedar Rapids Washington 67

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46

Dubuque Senior 59, Waterloo West 54

Iowa City High 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43

Linn-Mar 73, Western Dubuque 41

Waterloo East 64, Dubuque Hempstead 63, OT

IOWA STAR

Baxter 53, Colo-NESCO 42

Don Bosco 82, Waterloo Christian 38

Dunkerton 62, Clarksville 53

North Tama 81, GMG 71

Janesville 74, Tripoli 39

NORTH CENTRAL

Clear Lake 74, Algona 60

Hampton-Dumont 45, Iowa Falls-Alden 44

Fort Dodge Saint Edmond 66, Humboldt 60

Webster City 69, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 64

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

West Marshall 63, BCLUW 45

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Denver 64

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, East Marshall37

AGWSR, Ackley 50, South Hardin 40

Dike-New Hartford 60, Wapsie Valley 45

Hudson 40, Waterloo Columbus 38

Sumner-Fredericksburg 73, Union Community 32

NORTHEAST IOWA

Charles City 73, New Hampton 71

TOP OF IOWA

Algona Garrigan 81, North Iowa 20

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 74, Eagle Grove 23

Forest City 44, Belmond-Klemme 34

Lake Mills 82, North Union 38

Nashua-Plainfield 56, North Butler31

Central Springs 57, Northwood-Kensett 18

West Fork 46, Osage 45

Rockford 61, Saint Ansgar 57

Mason City Newman 73, West Hancock 46

TRI-RIVERS

Calamus-Wheatland 84, Midland 45

Prince of Peace Prep 54, Easton Valley 48

North Linn 98, Edgewood-Colesburg 54

Lisbon 73, Cedar Valley Christian School 37

Maquoketa Valley 49, Central City 35

West Carroll (Ill.) 59, Marquette Catholic 47

Springville 59, East Buchanan 58

Alburnett 62, Starmont 28

UPPER IOWA

Clayton Ridge 54, West Central 36

MFL MarMac 66, Central Elkader 47

North Fayette Valley 67, Kee High 43

Turkey Valley 52, Postville 41

WAMAC

Center Point-Urbana 64, Benton Community 56

Dyersville Beckman 70, Central DeWitt 58

Clear Creek-Amana 69, Williamsburg 53

Mount Vernon 68, Independence 31

Maquoketa 40, West Delaware 35

Marion 73, Solon 67

Vinton-Shellsburg 63, South Tama 25

STATE

Akron-Westfield 66, St. Mary's, Remsen 57

Ames 68, Ankeny 60

Anamosa 75, North Cedar, Stanwood 46

Ankeny Christian Academy 96, Moulton-Udell 26

Ar-We-Va, Westside 70, Glidden-Ralston 22

Audubon 74, Underwood 68

B-G-M, Brooklyn 71, Tri-County, Thornburg 27

Ballard 48, Carlisle 27

Bettendorf 58, Muscatine 24

Boyden-Hull 73, Sioux Center 58

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 54, Paton-Churdan 28

Burlington Notre Dame 78, Van Buren, Keosauqua 41

Camanche 72, Bellevue 31

Carroll 58, ADM, Adel 51

Cascade,Western Dubuque 61, Regina, Iowa City 58, OT

Central Decatur, Leon 74, Wayne, Corydon 37

Clarinda 51, Shenandoah 46

Clinton 59, Burlington 39

Coon Rapids-Bayard 45, West Harrison, Mondamin 28

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 55, Harlan 32

Danville 50, Eldon Cardinal 14

Davenport, Central 73, Assumption, Davenport 62

Davenport, North 47, Pleasant Valley 39

Des Moines, Hoover 50, Des Moines, Roosevelt 36

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 50, Ankeny Centennial 32

Earlham 68, Woodward Academy 55

East Mills 71, Essex 29

East Sac County 65, Southeast Valley 44

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 57, Chariton 51

Estherville Lincoln Central 57, Emmetsburg 52

Fremont Mills, Tabor 61, Griswold 39

George-Little Rock 70, MOC-Floyd Valley 53

Gilbert 90, Saydel 51

Glenwood 56, Red Oak 43

Harris-Lake Park 51, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 45

IKM-Manning 51, Tri-Center, Neola 40

Indianola 71, Dallas Center-Grimes 56

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 37, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 16

Iowa Valley, Marengo 47, Colfax-Mingo 34

Johnston 59, Urbandale 53

Knoxville 76, Centerville 71

Lamoni 52, Twin Cedars, Bussey 43

Lawton-Bronson 56, Homer, Neb. 34

Lynnville-Sully 50, Sigourney 36

Madrid 78, Woodward-Granger 67

Martensdale-St. Marys 77, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 37

Mediapolis 48, Pekin 44

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 74, Wilton 48

Montezuma 83, Keota 68

Moravia 58, Orient-Macksburg 50

Mount Ayr 64, Nodaway Valley 61

Murray 67, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 46

Nevada 77, Greene County 69

North Mahaska, New Sharon 48, Belle Plaine 24

North Polk, Alleman 73, South Hamilton, Jewell 20

North Scott, Eldridge 66, Davenport, West 50

Norwalk 58, Oskaloosa 46

Ogden 47, Panorama, Panora 43

Okoboji, Milford 71, Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 62

Omaha Nation, Neb. 70, Siouxland Community Christian 55

Pella 88, Newton 60

Pella Christian 65, Grinnell 46

Pleasantville 60, Interstate 35,Truro 56

Roland-Story, Story City 58, PCM, Monroe 29

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Dakota Valley, S.D. 65

Sidney 57, Clarinda Academy 54

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 61, Ridge View 46

Sioux City, West 74, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 62

South O'Brien, Paullina 52, Trinity Christian High School 29

Southeast Polk 53, Fort Dodge 45

Spencer 74, Cherokee, Washington 45

Spirit Lake 58, LeMars 54

Stanton 76, Heartland Christian 30

Tipton 71, Durant-Bennett 52

Treynor 51, Logan-Magnolia 44, OT

Unity Christian 75, Hinton 44

Valley, West Des Moines 71, Marshalltown 62

Van Meter 56, Des Moines Christian 32

Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 27

West Branch 65, West Liberty 40

West Burlington 56, Holy Trinity 42

West Sioux 70, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 57

Western Christian 68, Storm Lake 66

Winfield-Mount Union 50, Lone Tree 44

Winterset 70, Perry 15

Woodbury Central, Moville 49, West Monona 36

Prep girls

METRO

Cedar Falls 61, Dubuque Wahlert 38

Dubuque Hempstead 68, East 39

Waterloo 59, Dubuque Senior 28

Don Bosco 43, Waterloo Christian 30

Hudson 45, Waterloo Columbus 34

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY

Cedar Falls 61, Wahlert 38

Cedar Rapids Prairie 61, Iowa City Liberty 19

Iowa City High 83, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 43

Cedar Rapids Xavier 63, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 35

Cedar Rapids Washington 82, Iowa City West 73

JV: Washington 45, I.C. West 32

Linn-Mar, Marion 49, Western Dubuque 46

Dubuque Hempstead 68, Waterloo East 39

Waterloo West 59, Dubuque Senior 28

IOWA STAR

Colo-Nesco 66, Baxter 41

Don Bosco 43, Waterloo Christian 30

Clarksville 57, Dunkerton 31

GMG 69, North Tama 35

LeRoy-Ostrander, Minn. 77, Riceville 58

Janesville 54, Tripoli 42

NORTH CENTRAL

Algona 66, Clear Lake 61

Iowa Falls-Alden 45, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 38

Fort Dodge Saint Edmond 39, Humboldt 35

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 45, Webster City 42

NORTH IOWA CEDAR

West Marshall 39, BCLUW 25

Aplington-Parkersburg 48, Denver 45

Dike-New Hartford 50, Wapsie Valley 28

East Marshall 40, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 27

AGWSR 67, South Hardin 16

Sumner-Fredricksburg 41, Union Community 30

Hudson 45, Waterloo Columbus 34

NORTHEAST IOWA

Crestwood 47, New Hampton 33

Spring Grove 61, Decorah 56

Waukon 64, Caledonia 59

TOP OF IOWA

Bishop Garrigan 71, North Iowa 37

Forest City 62, Belmond-Klemme 15

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 69, Eagle Grove 36

North Butler at Nashua-Plainfield

Central Springs 52, Northwood-Kensett 47, 2 OT

North Union 63, Lake Mills 29

Osage 50, West Fork 34

Saint Ansgar 58, Rockford 33

West Hancock 68, Mason City Newman 44

TRI-RIVERS

Midland 48, Calamus-Wheatland 40

Easton Valley 37, Prince of Peace Prep 30

North Linn 80, Edgewood-Colesburg 25

Lisbon 53, Cedar Valley Christian 35

Maquoketa Valley 74, Central City 42

East Buchanan 61, Springville 56

Alburnett 60, Starmont 24

UPPER IOWA

MFL-Mar-Mac 67, Central Elkader 48

Kee High 54, North Fayette Valley 11

Turkey Valley 65, Postville 8

Clayton Ridge 54, West Central 35

WAMAC

Centre Point-Urbana 52, Benton Community 19

Central DeWitt 57, Dyersville Beckman 38

Marion 66, Solon 23

Mount Vernon 62, Independence 18

South Tama 71, Vinton-Shellsburg 41

Maquoketa 71, West Delaware, Manchester 49

Clear Creek Amana 62, Williamsburg 50

STATE

ADM, Adel 57, Carroll 52

Akron-Westfield 55, St. Mary's, Remsen 21

Ames 65, Ankeny 45

Anamosa 47, North Cedar, Stanwood 19

Ankeny Centennial 62, Dowling Catholic 40

Audubon 59, Underwood 37

Ballard 48, Carlisle 27

Bellevue 61, Camanche 39

Bettendorf 65, Muscatine 56

Bishop Heelan 74, Sioux City, West 62

Bondurant-Farrar 51, Boone 48

CAM, Anita 64, Woodbine 27

Cascade, Western Dubuque 46, Regina, Iowa City 35

Central Decatur, Leon 79, Wayne 24

Cherokee, Washington 89, Spencer 63

Clinton 59, Burlington 39

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 53, Harlan 43

Danville 50, Cardinal, Eldon 14

Davenport, Assumption 66, Davenport, Central 24

Des Moines Christian 51, Van Meter 35

East Marshall 40, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 27

East Sac County 43, Southeast Valley 42

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 45, Chariton 44

English Valleys 50, HLV, Victor 36

Estherville Lincoln Central 49, Emmetsburg 31

Gilbert 65, Saydel 14

Glenwood 56, Red Oak 43

Grinnell 66, Pella Christian 29

Harris-Lake Park 55, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 39

IKM-Manning 71, Tri-Center, Neola 48

Iowa Mennonite School, Kalona 37, Columbus, Columbus Junction 16

Iowa Valley 47, Colfax-Mingo 34

Johnston 60, Urbandale 34

Knoxville 58, Centerville 39

Lamoni 35, Twin Cedars 19

Lawton-Bronson 65, Homer 55

LeMars 40, Spirit Lake 32

Lewis Central 50, Sioux City, East 48

Lynnville-Sully 50, Sigourney 36

Martensdale-St Marys 63, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 42

Mason City 71, Waukee 67

Mediapolis 48, Pekin 44

Montezuma 53, Keota 13

Moulton-Udell 54, Ankeny Christian Academy 36

Mount Ayr 64, Nodaway Valley 61

Murray 63, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 32

North Mahaska 48, Belle Plaine 24

North Polk 73, South Hamilton 20

Oskaloosa 41, Norwalk 36 (OT)

Ottumwa 72, Des Moines, Abraham Lincoln 25

Panorama 70, Ogden 36

Paton-Churdan 51, Boyer Valley 35

Pella 61, Newton 31

Pleasantville 47, Interstate 35, Truro 30

Roland-Story 58, PCM, Monroe 29

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 63, Dakota Valley 52

Shenandoah 67, Clarinda 33

South Central Calhoun 71, MVAOCOU 35

Southeast Polk 100, Fort Dodge 27

Southwest Valley 54, Bedford 49

Tipton 71, Durant 52

Treynor 52, Logan-Magnolia 28

Unity Christian 72, Hinton 37

Valley, West Des Moines 83, Marshalltown 21

Wapello 51, Louisa-Muscatine 27

Waukon 64, Caledonia, MN 59

West Branch 45, West Liberty 27

West Burlington 57, Holy Trinity Catholic 54 (OT)

Western Christian 47, Storm Lake 32

Wilton 61, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 24

Winfield-Mt Union 50, Lone Tree 44

Winterset 47, Perry 25

Woodbury Central 49, West Monona 36

Xavier, Cedar Rapids 63, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 35

