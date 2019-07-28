Basketball clip art

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Connecticut;13;6;.684;—

Washington;12;6;.667;½

Chicago;11;8;.579;2

New York;8;11;.421;5

Indiana;6;15;.286;8

Atlanta;5;15;.250;8½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;13;6;.684;—

Los Angeles;11;8;.579;2

Seattle;12;9;.571;2

Phoenix;10;8;.556;2½

Minnesota;10;10;.500;3½

Dallas;5;14;.263;8

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments