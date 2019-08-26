Basketball clip art

WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Washington;21;8;.724;—

x-Connecticut;20;9;.690;1

x-Chicago;18;11;.621;3

Indiana;10;19;.345;11

New York;9;20;.310;12

Atlanta;7;22;.241;14

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Las Vegas;19;11;.633;—

x-Los Angeles;18;10;.643;—

Seattle;15;14;.517;3½

Minnesota;15;15;.500;4

Phoenix;13;15;.464;5

Dallas;9;20;.310;9½

x-clinched playoff berth

MONDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

