WNBA standings

EASTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Washington;18;7;.720;—

Connecticut;17;8;.680;1

Chicago;14;10;.583;3½

Indiana;9;16;.360;9

New York;8;16;.333;9½

Atlanta;5;20;.200;13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

;W;L;Pct;GB

Las Vegas;17;9;.654;—

Los Angeles;15;9;.625;1

Seattle;14;12;.538;3

Minnesota;13;12;.520;3½

Phoenix;11;13;.458;5

Dallas;8;17;.320;8½

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

